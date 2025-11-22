New York Liberty hire Chris DeMarco as head coach; all you need to know

The New York Liberty have made a significant move in their coaching staff by hiring longtime Golden State Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco as their new head coach. This decision marks a fresh chapter for the reigning WNBA champions as they aim to build on their recent success.

Advertisement

Details about the deal The New York Liberty agreed to hire Chris DeMarco on Friday. Liberty officials worked with DeMarco's agent, Brian Elfus, to finalize the terms of the deal. This hire came amid an active WNBA coaching carousel, with the team joining four other teams in securing new leadership this offseason.

Notably, the Liberty had considered several strong candidates, including former Brooklyn Nets assistant Will Weaver, Phoenix Mercury associate head coach Kristi Toliver (a former WNBA champion), and Toronto Raptors assistant Jama Mahlalela. But DeMarco's experience resulted in the hiring.

Chris DeMarco's career Chris DeMarco brings a wealth of experience from one of the NBA's most successful franchises. He has been with the Warriors since 2012, starting from the Mark Jackson era. Over the years, he served in roles like assistant coach and player development coach, contributing to four NBA championships.

Advertisement

DeMarco has a proven track record in high-level basketball. He managed the Warriors' defense and played a key role in developing stars like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Since 2019, DeMarco has also led the Bahamian senior men's national team as head coach, adding international experience to his resume.

Reason for the change after a Championship The Liberty parted ways with Sandy Brondello after their 2024 WNBA title win. Despite a strong 9-0 start in 2025, injuries to key players like Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart derailed their season, leading to a first-round playoff exit. Brondello's contract expired in September, and she later joined the expansion Toronto Tempo.

This hire fits a growing trend in the WNBA. Teams like the Portland Fire (hiring Alex Sarama) and Seattle Storm (choosing Sonia Raman) have also tapped coaches with NBA backgrounds for fresh perspectives.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to 2026 The New York Liberty face roster uncertainty with most players entering free agency amid ongoing collective bargaining agreement talks. Only Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally are currently under contract. However, Kolb expressed confidence that stars Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu will return to Brooklyn.

DeMarco's arrival signals the Liberty's commitment to sustained excellence. His defensive mindset and player development skills could help navigate injuries and build a resilient team.