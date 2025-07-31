New York Mets acquire Tyler Rogers in blockbuster trade with San Francisco Giants

The New York Mets have made a significant move to strengthen their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants. The trade involves the exchange of three promising prospects to San Francisco and highlights the Mets’ aggressive push to solidify their roster for a postseason run.

Trade details To secure Tyler Rogers, who is on a one-year, $5.25 million deal and will be a free agent after the season, the Mets paid a steep price. The package includes Jose Butto, Drew Gilbert, and Blade Tidwell, three prospects with varying degrees of potential.

Jose Butto, 27-year-old right-hander, had a 2.55 ERA in 2024 but struggled in 2025, posting a 3.64 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 47 innings. His recent outing, in which he allowed five runs in 1.2 innings.

Drew Gilbert is a highly regarded outfield prospect. Gilbert was excelling at Triple-A Syracuse. However, with Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo locked into the Mets’ corner outfield spots and prospects like Jett Williams and Carson Benge rising, Gilbert’s path to the majors was crowded.

Blade Tidwell, a pitching prospect who debuted in 2025, has potential but ranks behind other Mets prospects like Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat in terms of upside.

Tyler Rogers' form Tyler Rogers is expected to bring a unique skill set to the Mets’ bullpen. Known for his distinctive submarine delivery, the 34-year-old has been a model of consistency.

In 2025, he has posted an impressive 4-3 record with a 1.80 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP across 53 games and 50 innings. His 38 strikeouts and just four walks highlight his pinpoint control, while his advanced metrics are equally remarkable: 100th percentile in barrel percentage, 99th percentile in xERA, and 99th percentile in ground ball percentage, per reports.

Over seven MLB seasons, all with the Giants, Rogers has maintained a 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 396.2 innings, making him one of the game’s most reliable relievers since his 2019 debut.

