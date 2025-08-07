New York Mets fans honour Cleveland Guardians’ Gavin Williams with standing ovation after near no-hitter | Watch video

New York Mets fans displayed remarkable sportsmanship by giving Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams a standing ovation after he came within two outs of a no-hitter at Citi Field on Wednesday (August 6).

Advertisement

The 26-year-old right-hander dominated the Mets lineup until Juan Soto broke the no-hit bid with a solo home run in the ninth inning. Despite the Mets’ 4-1 loss, fans recognized Williams’ brilliance, creating a memorable moment in an otherwise tough game for the home team.

Gavin Williams' performance in the Mets vs Guardians game Gavin Williams, nicknamed "Big Rig," was on the verge of making history, aiming to end Cleveland’s 44-year no-hitter drought, the longest active in Major League Baseball. Notably, the last Guardians no-hitter was Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981.

In the game, Williams took the mound with precision, using a high-90s fastball and a sharp curveball to keep the Mets hitless through eight innings. He recorded six strikeouts, issued four walks, and threw a career-high 126 pitches over 8 2/3 innings.

Advertisement

The Mets, struggling with a .222 team batting average since the All-star break, couldn’t crack Williams’ rhythm. Key defensive plays, like a diving catch by Guardians right fielder CJ Kayfus in the seventh to rob Mark Vientos and Williams’ own grabs of line drives from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, preserved the no-hitter until the ninth.

Juan Soto spoils the no-hitter With one out in the ninth, Williams faced Mets star Juan Soto. After striking out Lindor, Williams left a 1-0 fastball over the plate, and Soto launched a 420-foot solo home run to center field on the 117th pitch, ending the no-hit bid.

It was the Mets’ only hit, preventing their ninth no-hitter in franchise history. Williams retired Alonso on a flyout but walked Nimmo for the third time, ending his night. Reliever Hunter Gaddis secured the final out, clinching Cleveland’s 4-1 win and a three-game sweep.

Advertisement

Also Read | Carlos Correa trade: Astros to reacquire star in blockbuster deal with Twins

New York Mets fans displayed remarkable sportsmanship by giving Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams a standing ovation after he came within two outs of a no-hitter at Citi Field on Wednesday (August 6).

The 26-year-old right-hander dominated the Mets lineup until Juan Soto broke the no-hit bid with a solo home run in the ninth inning. Despite the Mets’ 4-1 loss, fans recognized Williams’ brilliance, creating a memorable moment in an otherwise tough game for the home team.

Gavin Williams' performance in the Mets vs Guardians game Gavin Williams, nicknamed "Big Rig," was on the verge of making history, aiming to end Cleveland’s 44-year no-hitter drought, the longest active in Major League Baseball. Notably, the last Guardians no-hitter was Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981.

Advertisement

In the game, Williams took the mound with precision, using a high-90s fastball and a sharp curveball to keep the Mets hitless through eight innings. He recorded six strikeouts, issued four walks, and threw a career-high 126 pitches over 8 2/3 innings.

The Mets, struggling with a .222 team batting average since the All-star break, couldn’t crack Williams’ rhythm. Key defensive plays, like a diving catch by Guardians right fielder CJ Kayfus in the seventh to rob Mark Vientos and Williams’ own grabs of line drives from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, preserved the no-hitter until the ninth.

Juan Soto spoils the no-hitter With one out in the ninth, Williams faced Mets star Juan Soto. After striking out Lindor, Williams left a 1-0 fastball over the plate, and Soto launched a 420-foot solo home run to center field on the 117th pitch, ending the no-hit bid.

Advertisement

It was the Mets’ only hit, preventing their ninth no-hitter in franchise history. Williams retired Alonso on a flyout but walked Nimmo for the third time, ending his night. Reliever Hunter Gaddis secured the final out, clinching Cleveland’s 4-1 win and a three-game sweep.

Classy gesture by New York Mets fans As Williams exited, Mets fans stood and applauded his remarkable effort.

Clips of Soto’s home run and Williams’ ovation circulated widely, capturing the game’s intensity and the fans’ respect.

Advertisement