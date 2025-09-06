New York Mets option Kodai Senga to Triple-A Syracuse amid playoff push; all you need to know

The New York Mets have optioned pitcher Kodai Senga to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced Friday (September 5). This decision was taken as the Mets intensified their efforts to secure a National League playoff spot, with manager Carlos Mendoza making roster adjustments to strengthen the team’s postseason chances.

Kodai Senga’s post-All-Star struggles Kodai Senga, a key part of the New York Mets’ rotation earlier this season, has faced challenges since the All-Star break. The right-hander has posted a 0-3 record with a 6.56 ERA over eight starts, spanning 35.2 innings. His strikeout-to-walk ratio stands at a concerning 35:22. These struggles have prompted the Mets to reevaluate their pitching options as the regular season nears its climax.

“Kodai has been working hard, but the results haven’t been there lately,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday, hinting at potential changes in the rotation.

Roster shake-up Kodai Senga’s demotion to Triple-A Syracuse means he will lose his spot in the Mets’ starting rotation and be removed from the active roster. In a corresponding move, the Mets have called up reliever Wander Suero to provide bullpen depth. Suero’s addition is expected to offer immediate support as the Mets navigate a critical stretch of games.

According to reports, the organization hopes that a brief stint in Syracuse will allow Senga to regain his form and command. The Mets are hopeful of recall him.

Playoff push and rotation adjustments The New York Mets’ decision to send Kodai Senga to Triple-A reflects their urgency to optimize the roster for a postseason run. With the National League Wild Card race heating up, every game carries significant weight. Mendoza’s willingness to explore other starting pitching options highlights highlights the team’s focus on fielding the most competitive lineup possible.