New York to Mets sign postseason hero Jorge Polanco to two-year, $40 million deal

The New York Mets have made a significant move in the 2025-2026 offseason by agreeing to a two-year, $40 million contract with free-agent infielder Jorge Polanco. This signing comes as the Mets rebuild after losing key players like Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz.

Jorge Polanco's form At 32 years old, Polanco brings proven power and versatility to Queens. After a disappointing 2024 season with the Seattle Mariners (.213 batting average, .651 OPS), he bounced back strongly in 2025, slashing .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs, 78 RBIs, and an .821 OPS over 138 games. As a switch-hitter, he excelled at home in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, posting a .288 average and .902 OPS there.

Polanco's value extends beyond regular-season stats. He was a postseason standout, delivering clutch performances that helped the Mariners reach the AL Championship Series. Highlights include two home runs off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in the ALDS, a walk-off hit in Game 5, and a go-ahead three-run homer in the ALCS.

Jorge Polanco's role in the New York Mets The New York Mets plan to deploy Polanco primarily at first base, replacing Pete Alonso, who signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, and as a designated hitter. Though Polanco has zero MLB innings at first, his background as a former shortstop and second baseman makes the transition feasible. He will offer infield depth alongside newcomers like Marcus Semien, acquired in a trade for Brandon Nimmo. Mets president David Stearns prioritizes defensive improvements after a subpar 2025.

Impact on the New York Mets' offseason overhaul This acquisition follows major changes, trading Nimmo for elite defender Semien, losing Diaz to the Dodgers on a three-year, $69 million pact, and watching Alonso depart. Polanco provides a potent bat without draft pick compensation, as Seattle didn't extend a qualifying offer.

Internal options like Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos remain, but Polanco stabilizes the lineup. His high annual value reflects demand after a sought-after three-year deal didn't materialize.

What's next for Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets Jorge Polanco, a 12-year veteran who debuted with the Twins in 2014, sought contention. Joining a Mets team aiming to rebound, he will add playoff experience and switch-hitting balance. The Mets have landed a rebound slugger with October magic at a reasonable price. This move signals Stearns' aggressive roster reshape for 2026 contention.