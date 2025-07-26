New York Yankees eye St. Louis Cardinals’ All-Star Brendan Donovan as trade deadline nears

The New York Yankees are eyeing St. Louis Cardinals’ All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan as the 2025 MLB trade deadline is nearing. With the Cardinals struggling at 53-51 and 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, trade rumours are heating up, and the Yankees are ready to act if the Cardinals decide to sell.

St. Louis Cardinals’ situation The Cardinals are at a turning point. A rough July has them leaning toward trading players rather than adding to their roster. While names like Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray have popped up, their no-trade clauses complicate deals.

Brendan Donovan, a 28-year-old fan favourite with team control through 2028, is also drawing interest from teams like the Yankees and Astros. Trading him would be a bold move for St. Louis, given his leadership and value, but a rebuild could make him a trade candidate.

Why is Brendan Donovan advantageous for the New York Yankees? Brendan Donovan is a perfect match for the New York Yankees’ needs. He is hitting .296 with a .797 OPS, nine home runs, and 42 RBIs in 2025. His contact skills and low strikeout rate make him a dependable hitter. Moreover, his 2022 Utility Gold Glove and ability to play second base, third base, and left field offer flexibility.

The Yankees have struggled at second and third base, and Donovan’s left-handed bat and versatility could stabilize their infield while adding consistency to their lineup.

St. Louis Cardinals’ strategy Trading Donovan would spark debate among Cardinals fans. He is a key leader and a cornerstone for the team’s future. With prospect JJ Wetherholt possibly taking over second base in 2026, Donovan could move to the outfield, keeping his value high.

However, a massive trade package, like one led by Yankees’ top prospect Spencer Jones, might support the Cardinals' view on rebuilding. Donovan’s trade value is at its peak, making this a critical moment for the Cardinals.

What’s next for both teams? The New York Yankees are also looking at Arizona’s Eugenio Suarez, but Brendan Donovan’s skills and versatility make him a prime target. The Astros’ interest could drive up the price, and any deal would likely cost New York a hefty prospect package.