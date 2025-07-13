New York Yankees’ Max Fried exits early with blister issue; check details

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried left his start against the Chicago Cubs after just three innings on Saturday (July 12). The reason for his departure was a blister on his left index finger.

The recurring issue led to a challenging outing, with Fried allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks. Only 39 of his 73 pitches were strikes, causing his ERA to rise from 2.27 to 2.43.

What happened in the game? The game began with difficulty as Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter Nico Hoerner tripled and scored in the first inning on a groundout by Kyle Tucker. The third inning proved costly, with Carson Kelly and Ian Happ delivering run-scoring singles and Dansby Swanson adding an RBI groundout. Reliever Ian Hamilton replaced Max Fried in the fourth inning after extra warm-up time.

Recurring issue Max Fried has faced blisters on his left index finger in previous seasons, leading to injured list stints in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023. Blisters can disrupt a pitcher’s grip and control, as seen in Fried’s struggle to throw first-pitch strikes to nine of the 18 batters he faced. The severity of this blister is uncertain, but with the All-Star break nearing, the Yankees will monitor his condition closely.

All-Star game impact Fried was set to represent the Yankees at the All-Star Game in Atlanta, a significant moment given his history with the side. However, the short turnaround from this start ruled him out from pitching in the game. Teammate Carlos Rodon replaced him on the roster.

Max Fried's form Despite this setback, Fried has been an important part of the Yankees’ rotation in his first season with the team. With an 11-2 record and a 2.43 ERA over 20 starts, he has established himself as the team’s ace, vital for their postseason goals.

What's next? The New York Yankees have not announced if Max Fried will miss additional starts or require an injured list placement. Blisters, while treatable, can persist if not managed properly, and the team is likely to take a cautious approach.

