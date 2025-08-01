New York Yankees release veteran pitcher Marcus Stroman; check details

The New York Yankees released veteran pitcher Marcus Stroman, a two-time All-Star, just a day after the MLB trade deadline. This unexpected move has sparked debates about the team’s strategy and Stroman’s future in baseball.

Notably, the Yankees’ decision to part ways with Stroman coincided with addition of pitchers David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval.

Marcus Stroman’s performance Marcus Stroman signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the Yankees in January 2024, with a conditional $16 million player option for 2026.

In his first season, he delivered a 10-9 record and a 4.31 ERA over 29 starts, helping the Yankees reach the 2024 World Series, though he didn’t pitch in the postseason.

However, in the 2025 season, his performance was limited to nine starts due to a 2 and a half month stint on the injured list with left knee inflammation. The 34-year-old posted a 3-2 record with a 6.23 ERA. His struggles were evident at Yankee Stadium, where he had a 5.34 ERA over 59 innings, compared to a 2.83 ERA on the road. A particularly rough outing against the Blue Jays, where he allowed seven runs in 2.2 innings, underscored his challenges.

With Luis Gil returning to the rotation and younger prospects like Cam Schlittler and Will Warren showing promise, the team appears to be prioritizing youth and flexibility.

Moreover, Marcus Stroman’s contract also factored in. It included a potential $18 million player option for 2026, which required him to pitch at least 140 innings in 2025 to activate. However, with only 39 innings pitched this season due to a prolonged injury, Stroman wouldn't have met the threshold to secure the option, even if the Yankees had kept him.

Marcus Stroman’s legacy Despite his recent struggles, Marcus Stroman’s career is marked by resilience. Drafted in the first round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012, he earned a Gold Glove in 2017 and All-Star selections in 2019 (Blue Jays) and 2023 (Cubs). Off the field, his HDMH Foundation supports underserved youth, showcasing his impact beyond baseball.