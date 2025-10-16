New York Yankees revamp coaching staff for 2026: Key departures and new roles announced

The New York Yankees are making significant changes to their coaching staff as they prepare for the 2026 season, signaling a fresh approach under manager Aaron Boone. The team has parted ways with first-base coach Travis Chapman and bullpen coach Mike Harkey, while other staff members face potential role changes or departures. These moves reflect the Yankees’ ongoing efforts to refine their roster and coaching dynamics after a competitive but championship-less 2025 season.

Advertisement

Departure of key coaches The New York Yankees have informed Travis Chapman and Mike Harkey that they will not return for the 2026 season. Mike Harkey, a long-standing figure in the organization, served as the bullpen coach from 2008-13 and again from 2016-25. Notably, Harkey was the last remaining in-uniform coach from the Yankees’ 2009 World Series championship team, making his exit a significant shift.

Travis Chapman, who spent 13 years with the organization, including four as the Major League first-base and infield coach, also held the role of director of infield. His departure marks the end of a substantial tenure with the club.

Other coaching changes Assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler may transition to a different role within the New York Yankees’ organization, though specifics remain unclear. Meanwhile, hitting coach James Rowson has been granted permission to interview for the Minnesota Twins’ managerial position, raising questions about his future with the team. Third-base coach Luis Rojas, whose contract has expired, is also exploring new opportunities.

Advertisement

Also Read | New York Yankees release veteran pitcher Marcus Stroman; check details

Notable incident involving Travis Chapman A visible moment of tension between Aaron Boone and Travis Chapman occurred in August 2025, when Jazz Chisholm Jr was doubled off after a pop-up to second base.

Television cameras captured an animated discussion between Boone and Chapman in the dugout. Boone later downplayed the incident, stating, “The only thing I was saying was, ‘Could we have yelled louder when he gets into the danger zone?’” While the incident was publicly minimized, it may have hinted at underlying issues that contributed to Chapman’s departure.

Contract updates for remaining staff The New York Yankees’ coaching staff faces additional transitions. Bench coach Brad Ausmus is on an expiring contract, leaving his status uncertain. Pitching coach Matt Blake and catching coordinator Tanner Swanson have club options for the 2026 season, which the team will need to address.