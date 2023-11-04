New Zealand vs Pakistan: What happens if the match gets washed out now? A look at semifinals race
If the rain does not stop to allow the match to resume, Pakistan will be declared the winner on the basis of D/L method. The team, owing to the attacking batting of opener Fakhar Zaman, is ahead of the D/L par score by 10 runs.
The much-awaited Pakistan vs New Zealand match, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was living up to its expectations before rain played spoilsport. At 5:20 PM IST, the rains were continuing, and the dark clouds made the possibility of play resumption bleak.
