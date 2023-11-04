The much-awaited Pakistan vs New Zealand match, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was living up to its expectations before rain played spoilsport. At 5:20 PM IST, the rains were continuing, and the dark clouds made the possibility of play resumption bleak.

If the rain does not stop to allow the match to resume, Pakistan will be declared the winner based on the Duckworth–Lewis (D/L) method. The team, owing to the attacking batting of opener Fakhar Zaman, is ahead of the D/L par score by 10 runs.

At the time of stopping the play, Pakistan was 160/1 in 21.3 overs, whereas, the D/L par score was 150/1. They have been set a mammoth target of 402 runs in 50 overs.

If Pakistan wins the match on D/L basis, they will get the crucial 2 points, taking their cumulative tally to 8 points in 4 matches. This would level them with New Zealand and Afghanistan in terms of the total points.

However, a victory on D/L methodology is unlikely to improve much of Pakistan's net run rate (NRR), which stood at -0.02 ahead of the New Zealand match. The Kiwis, on the other hand, have a relatively healthier NRR of 0.48.

Who will make to the top 4?

While India has sealed its spot and South Africa is almost closing in, the position of third and fourth spots remain up for grabs. A number of factors would come into play, including the outcome of the ongoing match between Australia (currently at number 3) against defending champions England.

While England (at the bottom of the table) does not stand a chance to qualify for the semis, it can make the battle for the top four spots intriguing if it ends up winning against Australia.

The upcoming matches between Australia and Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka and New Zealand will remain crucial.

Even if Australia loses today, a win against Afghanistan could take them closer to the semifinals spot. Similarly, if New Zealand loses, a victory against Sri Lanka – which has been out of form as seen in the 302-run loss against India – could almost seal their spot in the semis.

If New Zealand loses in today's match against Pakistan and wins the game against Sri Lanka, then Pakistan will face the formidable challenge of defeating England with a significantly large margin to oust the Kiwis in the semifinals race.

At this moment, the contest for booking a berth in the semifinals is still open. The opening is set to get wider if Pakistan wins the game.

