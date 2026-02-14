New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Tim Seifert departs, NZ 33/1 after 3.2 overs

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup LIVE Score: In a high-voltage Group D encounter that promises fireworks under the Ahmedabad lights, unbeaten New Zealand take on an equally dominant South Africa in Match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With both teams boasting perfect records so far and the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium favouring big totals in recent games, expect aggressive batting, sharp bowling, and a thriller that could shape the Super 8 race.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
Finn Allen has shifted gears dramatically, smashing Lungi Ngidi for 18 in the over. It began with back-to-back boundaries through the off-side, survived a brief run-out scare, and then turned explosive, a towering six over long-on followed by a crisp flick to the fence. After a cautious start, New Zealand suddenly have momentum, and South Africa are on the back foot.
NZ 27/0 after 3 overs.
South Africa have tightened the screws early in Ahmedabad, with Kagiso Rabada breathing fire straight away. Just two runs off his first over, and Finn Allen has already been beaten multiple times, one shaping away outside off, another nearly sneaking past leg stump as he shuffled across for the scoop.
Tim Seifert hasn’t found fluency either, managing only nudges to long leg and mid-on. After Ngidi’s probing first over yielded seven, Rabada’s control has immediately slowed New Zealand’s momentum.
At 9/0 after two overs, the Kiwis are being forced to earn every single run, and with the new ball swinging, South Africa will sense that an early breakthrough isn’t far away.
Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
“It looks like a pretty good wicket. We'll just try to get some runs on the board, hopefully not too much dew later on, but I think we can bowl as well. Hopefully it's not as much dew later on, but I think we probably would have bowled as well. (starting with back to back wins) Yeah, it's been good. I mean, you know, I've just seen throughout the tournament, there's no easy wins anymore. So I guess we did what we could. But again, tonight, it's a massive game again. We win, you kind of cruise, so I guess that's our thinking. (is this the game they had marked in their calendar) Yeah, it is. We know how good South Africa are and they've shown that for a long time now. And for us, it's, yeah, it's a big game. And again, we know they're a quality side, so yeah, I guess those small improvements that we've done from games one to two and then taken into this game. We've got the same team.”
“We will bowl first. Played one night game here, thought the wicket got better through the game. Hopefully the boys can bowl well up front and give us something that we can chase a bit later. Slight dew, not heaps. It can be a bit hit and miss at times (on the dew), so there was a little bit of dew that night. If there's more tonight, I mean, we won't complain about it, but either way, we just felt like under the lights, slightly later, it came out a bit better. That was tough (on the game against Afghanistan). Physically, emotionally, I think the boys took a bit of a hit, but I mean, it's good to have those close games early on in the competition. Especially when you're stretching quite a bit of good if you get over the line. So we were grateful for that, but yeah, it's about us having regrouped over the past couple of days and having to do our best. Yeah, we've got one change. So Corbin Bosch comes back and Linde misses out.”
