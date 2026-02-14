New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Tim Seifert departs, NZ 33/1 after 3.2 overs

South Africa have tightened the screws early in Ahmedabad, with Kagiso Rabada breathing fire straight away. Just two runs off his first over, and Finn Allen has already been beaten multiple times, one shaping away outside off, another nearly sneaking past leg stump as he shuffled across for the scoop.

Tim Seifert hasn’t found fluency either, managing only nudges to long leg and mid-on. After Ngidi’s probing first over yielded seven, Rabada’s control has immediately slowed New Zealand’s momentum.

At 9/0 after two overs, the Kiwis are being forced to earn every single run, and with the new ball swinging, South Africa will sense that an early breakthrough isn’t far away.