New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup LIVE Score: SL face do-or-die battle against NZ in Colombo

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Co-hosts Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in a high-pressure must-win game of Group 2 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday (February 25). Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are reeling after a heavy defeat to England and need a strong performance to keep their semi-final hopes alive on home soil. Mitchell Santner's New Zealand, coming off a washout against Pakistan, aim to capitalize and secure crucial points. Toss is scheduled at 6:30 PM IST, the game will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie