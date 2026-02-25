Subscribe

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup LIVE Score: SL face do-or-die battle against NZ in Colombo

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup LIVE Score: SL stare down elimination in a high-pressure do-or-die Super Eights clash against New Zealand at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. Both sides hunt their first win of the stage amid batting woes and spin threats.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated25 Feb 2026, 06:27:25 PM IST
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Co-hosts Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in a high-pressure must-win game of Group 2 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday (February 25). Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are reeling after a heavy defeat to England and need a strong performance to keep their semi-final hopes alive on home soil. Mitchell Santner's New Zealand, coming off a washout against Pakistan, aim to capitalize and secure crucial points. Toss is scheduled at 6:30 PM IST, the game will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie

Follow updates here:
25 Feb 2026, 06:27:26 PM IST

NZ VS SL, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Group 2 points table ahead of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka clash

England (Q): Played: 2, Won: 2, Loss: 0, NR: 0, Points: 4, NRR: +1.491,

New Zealand: Played: 1, Won: 0, Loss: 0, NR: 1, Points: 1, NRR: 0.000,

Pakistan: Played: 2, Won: 0, Loss: 1, NR: 1, Points: 1, NRR: -0.461,

Sri Lanka: Played: 1, Won: 0, Loss: 1, NR: 0, Points: 0, NRR: -2.550

25 Feb 2026, 06:23:46 PM IST

NZ VS SL, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sri Lanka probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

25 Feb 2026, 06:22:49 PM IST

NZ VS SL, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: New Zealand probable XI

Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

25 Feb 2026, 06:22:09 PM IST

NZ VS SL, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in India?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and the live streaming of NZ vs SL clash will be available on the JioHotstar app.

25 Feb 2026, 06:21:05 PM IST

NZ VS SL, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Toss and match timings

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match will begin at 7 PM IST.

25 Feb 2026, 06:20:16 PM IST

NZ VS SL, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 8 clash.

World CupCricket
