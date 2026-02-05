New Zealand vs USA, World Cup 2026 warm up match LIVE Updates: NZ 208/7 after 20 overs

The New Zealand vs United States of America encounter in the 14th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2026 is being played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, India. This night fixture acts as a crucial final preparation for both teams before the main T20 World Cup gets underway.

Late fireworks push NZ past 200 New Zealand finished with a commanding 208/7, adding 53 runs in the final five overs in a dramatic end that mixed clean hitting with late wickets.

The launchpad was laid in the 16th over as Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner took on Mohammad Mohsin, hammering 19 runs with two towering sixes and a boundary to suddenly lift the tempo after a quieter middle phase.

Momentum briefly shifted when Ali Khan struck in the 17th over, removing Santner for 19 off 15, but the arrival of James Neesham reignited the charge instantly. Neesham went straight into attack mode, smashing a superb six through extra cover as the USA bowlers struggled with discipline, leaking wides at crucial moments.

The 18th and 19th overs were productive rather than explosive, with Mitchell anchoring the innings smartly and running hard between the wickets. However, Saurabh Netravalkar produced a decisive final over, picking up two wickets, first Daryl Mitchell for a well-made 32, then Neesham, who was run out off the final ball while trying to squeeze an extra run.

NZ reach 155/4 after 15 overs New Zealand powered ahead before briefly easing off, moving from 108/2 to 155/4 by the 15th over, adding 47 runs in this phase but losing two key wickets.

The burst came through Glenn Phillips, who completely took charge just after the halfway mark. He went after Harmeet Singh and Shubham Ranjane, smashing clean sixes down the ground and through the off side. The 13th over turned into a carnage, yielding 17 runs, with Phillips hammering two sixes in succession as New Zealand surged to 146/3.

However, USA finally managed to halt the momentum when Ranjane struck back, having Phillips caught for a destructive 40 off just 18 balls.

It was a crucial breakthrough, coming right after the assault.

Earlier in the phase, New Zealand also lost their set batter Tim Seifert, which slowed things slightly as Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner focused on rebuilding rather than boundary-hunting. The last two overs were particularly quiet, fetching only 9 runs, thanks to tight lines from Harmeet Singh and an impressive first over from Shadley van Schalkwyk.

New Zealand vs USA Live updates: NZ 108/2 after 10 overs New Zealand continue their dominance, surging to 108/2 at the halfway mark, maintaining a strong run rate of 10.8 despite losing their second wicket.

The assault was led once again by Tim Seifert, who shifted gears seamlessly after the powerplay. He punished anything loose, especially taking on spin, and brought up a blazing 65 off just 30 balls, striking 10 fours and 2 sixes. His timing through extra cover and mid-wicket kept the USA bowlers under constant pressure.

Mark Chapman played a lively cameo, adding momentum in the middle overs. The pair tore into Harmeet Singh, smashing 20 runs in the 8th over, including a six and three boundaries. However, USA finally found some respite when Mohammad Mohsin struck immediately on arrival, bowling Chapman for 17 off 11 balls to make it 92/2.

Enter Glenn Phillips, who wasted no time settling in. He announced himself with crisp boundaries and rotated strike smartly, ensuring there was no dip in scoring. The 10th over yielded 12 more runs, pushing New Zealand past the 100-run mark with ease.

New Zealand vs USA Live updates: NZ 57/1 after 5 overs New Zealand have made a blistering start to their innings, racing to 57/1 in 5 overs at a scorching run rate of 11.40.

The tone was set early by Tim Seifert, who launched an all-out assault during the powerplay. After a watchful start, Seifert exploded against both Milind Kumar and Saurabh Netravalkar, peppering the boundary with ease. His strokeplay peaked in the fifth over, where he smashed 16 runs off Milind Kumar, including a six and two fours, to surge to 41 off just 17 balls.

At the other end, Devon Conway played the supporting role but still found the fence regularly. However, USA managed a crucial breakthrough in the fourth over when Netravalkar removed Conway for 16 (13), caught by Shubham Ranjane, briefly halting the momentum.

Mark Chapman has just walked in and is yet to get off the mark, while the USA bowlers have struggled for control, conceding 57 runs in the last five overs with just one wicket to show for it.

Squads United States of America (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

New Zealand (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell