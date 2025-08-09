Newcastle United set to sign AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw in €40m transfer deal; check details

Newcastle United are closing in on a major signing, with negotiations for AC Milan’s German defender Malick Thiaw nearly finalized at a reported €40 million. This transfer highlights the Magpies’ ambition to strengthen their squad for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Advertisement

Details about the potential transfer Newcastle United have reached a verbal agreement with AC Milan for Malick Thiaw, with the deal valued at €40 million, including add-ons.

The structure includes a €35 million base fee plus €5 million in performance-related bonuses. After an initial €30 million offer was turned down, Newcastle’s revised bid met Milan’s expectations, advancing the talks.

Thiaw has agreed on personal terms, signing a contract until 2029, and is expected to complete a medical soon, potentially sealing the transfer in days.

Also Read | Luka Modric signs contract with AC Milan after 13 seasons at Real Madrid; check

AC Milan's strategy The 24-year-old’s enthusiasm for the move has been crucial, despite initial reluctance from AC Milan’s manager Massimiliano Allegri. However, Milan’s leadership views the financial gain as an opportunity to fund their own squad reinforcements, paving the way for Thiaw’s exit.

Advertisement

A long-term target for the Magpies Newcastle’s pursuit of Thiaw is not a recent development. The club has been tracking the 24-year-old centre-back since the summer of 2024, with interest sparked during their Champions League encounters with AC Milan in the 2023-24 season.

Thiaw played a key role in Milan’s goalless draw against Newcastle at San Siro, showcasing his defensive skills, though an injury sidelined him for the reverse fixture at St James’ Park.

Manager Eddie Howe has previously praised Thiaw, noting, “He’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and he’s a very good player.”

Malick Thiaw's form Malick Thiaw, who joined AC Milan from Schalke in 2022, has made 85 appearances for the Italian giants, contributing to their Supercoppa Italiana triumph last season.

Advertisement

Despite Milan’s disappointing eighth-place finish in Serie A and a loss in the Coppa Italia final, Thiaw’s performances stood out, earning him recognition as one of Serie A’s promising young defenders.

Newcastle’s transfer window challenges This potential signing comes as a much-needed boost for Newcastle, who have faced a challenging transfer window.

The Magpies missed out on several high-profile targets, including Hugo Ekitike, Bryan Mbeumo, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Dean Huijsen, and James Trafford. Additionally, the departure of centre-back Lloyd Kelly to Juventus has left gaps in Howe’s squad.

However, Newcastle have made progress, securing Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan from Southampton.

Thiaw’s arrival could provide the defensive stability Newcastle need to compete in a demanding Premier League campaign.