Newcastle vs Barcelona: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

UCL: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, and confirmed lineups for the clash between Newcastle United and Barcelona.

Aachal Maniyar
Published18 Sep 2025, 11:38 PM IST
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, is congratulated after the VAR confirmed his side's 6th goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium (file photo)
Newcastle United will lock horns with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League clash on Thursday (September 18). The match will be played at St. James' Park. Here are all the details about the upcoming clash.

Newcastle vs Barcelona: Match details

Date: Thursday, September 18, in the United States/ Friday, September 18, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: St. James' Park.

Newcastle vs Barcelona: Live Streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, ViX, and DAZN.

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle vs Barcelona match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona: AI Predictions

Chat GPT: “Barcelona arrive with better recent form and attacking depth, even though they’re missing some key players. Newcastle at St. James’ Park will make it a fierce and physical contest, especially on the counterattack. Still, Barça’s experience and quality in possession should help them create the decisive chances. Overall, I would back Barcelona to edge a tight game, something like a 2-1 win.”

Grok: "According to my analysis, Newcastle United is predicted to secure a narrow 2-1 home win over Barcelona at St. James' Park on September 18. The Magpies' fortress-like atmosphere and Eddie Howe's tactical setup will exploit Barca's injury concerns, including long-term absences. Barcelona's attack, spearheaded by Lewandowski and Raphinha, remains potent, but their travel fatigue and defensive frailties could prove costly."

Newcastle United vs Barcelona: Confirmed lineups

Newcastle United starting XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Tonali, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes.

Barcelona starting XI: J. Garcia, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin, Pedri, De Jong, Rashford, Fermin, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Newcastle United: 1

Matches won by Barcelona: 3

Matches ending in a draw: 0

