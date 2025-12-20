Newcastle vs Chelsea ends in dramatic 2-2 draw with Woltemade's double, James' free-kick stunner, and Pedro's equalizer

Newcastle United and Chelsea delivered a thrilling Premier League showdown at St. James' Park, finishing 2-2 in a match filled with early dominance, stunning comebacks, and late drama. The Magpies raced to a two-goal lead in the first half, only for the Blues to fight back fiercely after the break.

Nick Woltemade's quickfire brace sparks Newcastle's dream start Nick Woltemade stole the spotlight early, netting twice to give Newcastle a commanding edge. In the 4th minute, he capitalized on a rebound after Anthony Gordon's shot was parried by Chelsea keeper Robert Sánchez. Woltemade calmly slotted home into the roof of the net, silencing the visitors instantly.

His second came in the 20th minute from Gordon's accurate left-wing cross. The German forward rose highest to head into the bottom corner. This double marked a personal triumph for Woltemade, who had endured criticism after an own goal in the recent Tyne-Wear derby loss to Sunderland. His goals showcased Eddie Howe's faith in the attacker and set a blistering pace.

Chelsea's woeful first half The Blues endured a nightmare opening 45 minutes, trailing 2-0 at the break. They managed little possession and no real threat. However, Enzo Maresca's team talk clearly ignited a turnaround, as they emerged transformed.

Reece James ignites comeback Chelsea's revival began four minutes into the second half. Captain Reece James stepped up for a free-kick from 30 yards and unleashed a curling masterpiece. The ball hit the post before nestling in the net, beyond Aaron Ramsdale's dive. This moment boosted morale and halved the deficit.

Joao Pedro seals epic turnaround The equalizer arrived in the 66th minute via Joao Pedro. From Sanchez's long clearance, the Brazilian controlled the ball, surged forward, and calmly finished past Ramsdale. In just 17 second-half minutes, Chelsea erased a two-goal gap through better pressing, organization, and exploiting Newcastle's deeper defensive line.