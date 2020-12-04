‘Covid has brought into focus the mental health of athletes’

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi, who is married to Graf, described the pandemic as a “great equalizer in professional sports". Both the experienced and new athletes had to suddenly face unchartered, uncertain times. “Older players, you look at (Roger) Federer or Serena (Williams), you start to realize that missing this kind of time, it tricks your body. All of a sudden, you are asked to shut down and restart, which is not going to be easy for some. The younger enthusiastic ones that have that engine to keep pushing their body and mind, it might be the right time for them to float to the top," he said.