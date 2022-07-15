143 players picked in the Ultimate Kho Kho’s players draft

Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO GMR Sports﻿ which owns Telugu Yoddhas added, “Being the first season, we have relied on the coach's input and who have gone ahead and suggested names. We have taken a lot of players from the senior category, A and B, have blended them with a lot of younger players in C and D. We hope that with the experience and the youth which gives the bigger speed, we will be able to do well in the first season."