1998 Asian Games silver was turning point for Indian Womens Hockey: Pritam Siwach

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): As Hockey India celebrates 100 years of the sport, former India Women's Hockey Team captain Pritam Siwach reflected on the remarkable journey of the Indian Women's Hockey Team and credited the 1998 Asian Games silver medal as a major turning point.

"We knew that for many of us, the 1998 Asian Games would be our last major event and that we would retire after that. We hadn't won a medal in 13 years and didn't want to retire without one. So, for two years leading up to the Asian Games, we focused on every little detail to ensure we returned with a medal," Pritam recalled as quoted by Hockey India (HI) official website.

She went on to say, "As soon as we won that silver, we knew it was the turning point for women's hockey in India. The graph has only gone upward since then."

Pritam added that the team's hard work for the 1998 Asian Games paid off and laid the foundation for future successes, including the silver medal at the 1999 Asia Cup and the historic gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

She also credited Hockey India and the government for ushering in a new era for women's hockey.

"A lot has changed for the players since my time in the Indian team. Today, the women's team has access to improved facilities and a strong support system that we didn't have back then. The players today are extremely talented and benefit from grassroots development programs, sports science, more coaching staff, trainers, and even psychologists--resources that were unavailable in our playing days," Pritam Siwach noted.

When asked about passing the torch to the next generation and paving the path for the next 100 years of Indian hockey, Pritam said, "I consider myself very lucky that my children are also playing hockey. Very few parents who have played at a certain level get the opportunity to contribute to shaping the next generation."

Pritam believed the Indian Women's Hockey Team has a very bright future and, with the right focus and support, can achieve Olympic success.

"If our men's team can win an Olympic medal, so can our women's team. Our next major goal should be to win gold at the Asian Games to secure qualification for the Olympic Games. With the strong grassroots talent we have and the ongoing work at the state and SAI NCOE level, I am confident we can achieve this," she added.

Through her academy, Pritam has been actively empowering the next generation of hockey players. Over the years, she has nurtured and trained several Indian national players, including Olympians Neha and Nisha, and promising junior talents such as Jyoti, Sakshi Rana, and her daughter Kanika Siwach. (ANI)