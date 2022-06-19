Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Sports News /  2022 Kuortane Games | Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins gold with 86.69m-throw

2022 Kuortane Games | Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins gold with 86.69m-throw

Earlier this month, Neeraj took part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and won a silver while setting a new national record with a throw of 89.30m.
1 min read . 05:20 AM ISTLivemint

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m while Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 84.75m.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on 18 June gave another sterling performance as he won gold in the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland.

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on 18 June gave another sterling performance as he won gold in the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland.

Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions. 

Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In rainy conditions, Chopra started well but there was foul in his second throw.

The Indian javelin thrower hit the spot on his very first try at the tournament, had a foul on his second try, and bore a nasty slip in his third attempt, following which he chose to skip the remaining two attempts.

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m while Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 84.75m.

Reigning Asian and world para javelin champion Sandeep Chaudhary, who was also training at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre along with Chopra, also took part in the competition and finished eighth with a best throw of 60.35m.

Earlier this month, Neeraj took part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and won a silver while setting a new national record with a throw of 89.30m

The Golden Boy of India will next take part in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. 

(With input from Agencies)