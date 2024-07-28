Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 (July 28) full schedule: Key events, live streaming, match timings, and other details

Paris Olympics 2024 day 2 schedule: From Manu Bhaker's final to PV Sindhu's match, check full events list for July 28

Published28 Jul 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Flags of participating countries are carried on the Iena bridge during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024.
Paris Olympics 2024: Flags of participating countries are carried on the Iena bridge during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024.(AFP / Jonathan Nackstrand)

2024 Paris Olympics: Indian sports players made an electrifying start of the ongoing Summer Games after Indian shooter Manu Bhaker secured a key position in the pistol shooting qualification round. All eyes will be on Manu Bhaker's performance at the medal event of 10 m air pistol today. She became the first Indian female shooter to reach an Olympic Final in an individual event in the last two decades.

Apart from Manu Bhaker's final match, take a look at the key matches and competition set to take place at the Paris Olympics 2024 second day.

Paris Olympics 2024 second-day schedule

Time (IST)Sport Players
12:45 pm Shooting (10 M Air Rifles Qualification)

Elavenil Valarivan

Ramita RAMIA

12 pmBadminton (Women's Singles) P V Sindhu
1:30 pmTable Tennis (Women's Singles, Men's singles)Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sreeja Akula
2:45 pmShooting (10 M Air Rifle's Men Qualifier)Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta
3:30 pmShooting (10 M Air Pistol Women's Final)Manu Bhaker
3:30 

Tennis (Men's Single First round) 

(Men's Double First Round)

Sumit Nagal

Balaji/Bopanna

3:50 pmBoxing (Women's 50 kg, preliminaries)Nikhat Zareen
5:45 pm Archery (Women's team quarterfinal) 
5:30 pmBadminton (Men's Singles)Harmeet Desai

The second day of the Paris Olympics 2024 will witness the match between India's star shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu in the Women's single event. PV Sindhu finished third in qualification.

When and where to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics matches live?

Viewers in India can watch the Paris Olympics 2024 matches live on Jio Cinema application. All the matches will be streamed live from Paris, hence, viewers can visit the application to enjoy the matches on the respective times mentioned in the table.

Paris Olympics 2024: India's performance on day 1

Indian shooter stole the show on the first day of Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday. The Indian shooter finished third in the qualification round of the women's 10 m air pistol event and made it to the final match, set to take place on Sunday, July 28.

Indian badminton players also made a good start on Saturday with doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty winning in straight sets, while Lakshya Sen breezed past his opponent too in the men’s singles.

Indian hockey team also made a good start in the tournament opening match, however, Sarabjot Singh failed to secure a position in the next round of men's 10 m air pistol final.

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 07:42 AM IST
