The 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship promises to usher in a new era in the sport when India's defending champion D Gukesh takes on Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in what will be the youngest-ever contest for the classical world crown. While the pre-match activities have already begun on November 22 in Geneva, the first match starts on November 24.

According to FIDE, this will be the first World Championship match featuring two players born in the 21st century. At 20, Gukesh is already a significant figure in Indian sporting history. He became a Grandmaster at the age of 12 and won gold medals at the 2022 and 2024 Chess Olympiads.

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Sindarov arrives with considerable momentum after an outstanding run that culminated in victory at the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus. The Uzbek also won the 2025 FIDE World Cup, further strengthening his credentials as a serious contender for the ultimate prize.

Following his triumph in 2024 Candidates tournament, Gukesh went on to beat China's Ding Liren in the World Championship match in Singapore and became the youngest undisputed classical World Champion at just 18 years of age, surpassing a record that had stood for decades.

2026 World Chess Championship prize money The 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship comes with a huge prize money. According to FIDE website, the tournaments has a prize money of USD 2.5 million (approximately ₹23.22 crore). Each player will receive USD 200,000 (approximately ₹1.86 crore) for a win, including a win by forfeit under the standard distribution.

If the final classical score is 7.5-6.5 with 13 decisive games, or 8-6 with all 14 games decisive, the winner will receive USD 1.3 million (approximately ₹12.08 crore. and the runner-up USD 1.2 million (approximately ₹11.15 crore). The same USD 1.3 million to USD 1.2 million split applies if the match is decided in tiebreaks.

2026 World Chess Championship format The 2026 World Chess Championship consists of a maximum of 14 classical games with the first player to reach 7.5 points wins the title. There is a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves. For the rest of the game, the time control is 30 minutes. A 30-second increment is added from move 41. Draw offers are not permitted before Black’s 40th move.

Before that point, a draw may be claimed through the Chief Arbiter or Deputy Chief Arbiter only in cases of threefold repetition or stalemate. In the score is 7-7, after the classical games, the title then will be decided on December 12. The tiebreak begins with four games at 15 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move.