The 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship promises to usher in a new era in the sport when India's defending champion D Gukesh takes on Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in what will be the youngest-ever contest for the classical world crown. While the pre-match activities have already begun on November 22 in Geneva, the first match starts on November 24.

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According to FIDE, this will be the first World Championship match featuring two players born in the 21st century. At 20, Gukesh is already a significant figure in Indian sporting history. He became a Grandmaster at the age of 12 and won gold medals at the 2022 and 2024 Chess Olympiads.

Also Read | World Chess Championship 2026: 5 factors that could determine Gukesh vs Sindarov

Sindarov arrives with considerable momentum after an outstanding run that culminated in victory at the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus. The Uzbek also won the 2025 FIDE World Cup, further strengthening his credentials as a serious contender for the ultimate prize.

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Following his triumph in 2024 Candidates tournament, Gukesh went on to beat China's Ding Liren in the World Championship match in Singapore and became the youngest undisputed classical World Champion at just 18 years of age, surpassing a record that had stood for decades.

2026 World Chess Championship prize money The 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship comes with a huge prize money. According to FIDE website, the tournaments has a prize money of USD 2.5 million (approximately ₹23.22 crore). Each player will receive USD 200,000 (approximately ₹1.86 crore) for a win, including a win by forfeit under the standard distribution.

If the final classical score is 7.5-6.5 with 13 decisive games, or 8-6 with all 14 games decisive, the winner will receive USD 1.3 million (approximately ₹12.08 crore. and the runner-up USD 1.2 million (approximately ₹11.15 crore). The same USD 1.3 million to USD 1.2 million split applies if the match is decided in tiebreaks.

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2026 World Chess Championship format The 2026 World Chess Championship consists of a maximum of 14 classical games with the first player to reach 7.5 points wins the title. There is a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves. For the rest of the game, the time control is 30 minutes. A 30-second increment is added from move 41. Draw offers are not permitted before Black’s 40th move.

Before that point, a draw may be claimed through the Chief Arbiter or Deputy Chief Arbiter only in cases of threefold repetition or stalemate. In the score is 7-7, after the classical games, the title then will be decided on December 12. The tiebreak begins with four games at 15 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move.

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If the score remains level, the players contest two games at 10 minutes plus five seconds, followed, if necessary, by two games at three minutes plus two seconds. Should the tie persist, three-minute-plus-two-second games will be played one at a time, with colours reversed after each draw, until a decisive result is reached.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in