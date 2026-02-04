2026 Winter Olympics full schedule: List of Indian athletes at Milano Cortina Games, where and where to watch in India?

Italy is gearing up for the 2026 Winter Olympics as the Milan Cortina Games is set to begin in just two day's time. Some of the competitions have already started on February 4, with the official Opening Ceremony scheduled for February 6. Fans from all over the world have already started gathering for two weeks of top-level winter sports.

Ski mountaineering will make its debut at the Winter Olympics. Notably, this is the first Olympic Games under the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency of Kirsty Coventry. The 2026 Winter Olympics will have 116 medal events in 16 disciplines, an increase of seven events and one discipline from previous edition in Beijing in 2022.

Ice hockey is making a full-fledged return to the 2026 Winter Olympics after missing the bus in the 2018 edition and had limited involvement in 2022 due to COVID-19. Countries like Benin, Guinea-Bissau and the United Arab Emirates will make their Winter Olympics debuts.

2026 Winter Olympics complete schedule

Sport Date Luge February 4-12 Alpine skiing February 4-18 Curling: February 4-22 Ski jumping February 5-16 Snowboarding February 5-18 Ice hockey February 5-22 Freestyle skiing February 7-21 Figure skating February 6-21 Speed skating February 7-21 Ski mountaineering February 19-21 Bobsled February 12-22 Short-track speed skating February 10-20 Skeleton sledding February 9-15 Nordic combined skiing February 9-19 Biathlon February 8-21 Cross-country skiing February 7-22

List of Indians at 2026 Winter Olympics Unlike the previous edition, India will have two athletes representing the nation at the 2016 Winter Olympics. Alpine skier Arif Khan has qualified through basic quota and will compete in men's slalom event. Making his Winter Olympics debut will be cross-country skier Stanzin Lundup who will compete in men's 10 km freestyle. Arif was India's lone representative in 2022 in Beijing.

Where to watch 2026 Winter Olympics in India? In India, the broadcast rights for 2026 Winter Olympics is with Viacom18. The 2026 Winter Olympics events will be telecast live on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, and Sports18 Khel (Hindi) channels. Live streaming of 2026 Winter Olympics will be available on JioStar app and website.

