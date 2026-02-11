2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey complete schedule: Top NHL stars to watch out for, venues, live streaming & more

The Ice Hockey events (men's and women's) at the 2026 Winter Olympics brings the top NHL stars from across the globe to Milan. While the women's group stage had already started, men will start their competition on February 11.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Feb 2026, 02:07 PM IST
France during practice ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
France during practice ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.(REUTERS)

The National Hockey League (NHL) stars will be in action for almost the entire duration of the 2026 Winter Olympics as Milan gears up to host the top names from the sport. While the women's tournament had already begun on February 5 (group stage), the men's tournament begins on February 11 as thrilling action awaits the fans.

The knockout stage of the women's tournament will start from February 13. The women's final is scheduled for February 19 while the men's final will be played three days later. Finland were the gold medal winners in the previous edition in 2022 in men's category, while the yellow metal in the women's tournament went to Canada.

Also Read | Meet Ilia Malinin, Olympic medalist who comes from a family of figure skaters

The men's tournament will have 12 teams competing for the ultimate prize, while 10 teams kicked-off the event in women's category. For the unknown, Russia and Belarus aren't allowed to compete at international championships through the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) 2026 program because of their military aggression in Ukraine.

Ice hockey venues at 2026 Winter Olympics

The ice hockey matches at the 2026 Winter Olympics will be played across two venues in Milan. The brand-new Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, a state-of-the-art facility, will host all the top matches including the semifinal and medal games. It has a seating capacity of 14000, which was made specifically for this event. The Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena will play as a secondary venue, hosting mostly the preliminary round games.

2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey men's schedule

DateTimeGroup/PhaseMatchupVenue
February 1116:40Group BSlovakia vs. FinlandSantagiulia Arena
February 1121:10Group BSweden vs. ItalySantagiulia Arena
February 1212:10Group ASwitzerland vs. FranceSantagiulia Arena
February 1216:40Group ACzechia vs. CanadaSantagiulia Arena
February 1221:10Group CLatvia vs. USASantagiulia Arena
February 1221:10Group CGermany vs. DenmarkRho Arena
February 1312:10Group BFinland vs. SwedenSantagiulia Arena
February 1312:10Group BItaly vs. SlovakiaRho Arena
February 1316:40Group AFrance vs. CzechiaSantagiulia Arena
February 1321:10Group ACanada vs. SwitzerlandSantagiulia Arena
February 1412:10Group BSweden vs. SlovakiaSantagiulia Arena
February 1412:10Group CGermany vs. LatviaRho Arena
February 1416:40Group BFinland vs. ItalySantagiulia Arena
February 1421:10Group CUSA vs. DenmarkSantagiulia Arena
February 1512:10Group ASwitzerland vs. CzechiaSantagiulia Arena
February 1516:40Group ACanada vs. FranceSantagiulia Arena
February 1519:10Group CDenmark vs. LatviaRho Arena
February 1521:10Group CUSA vs. GermanySantagiulia Arena
February 17VariousQualifiersQualification Playoffs (4 games)Both Arenas
February 17VariousQuarterfinalsQuarterfinals (4 games)Both Arenas
February 2016:40SemifinalsSemifinal 1Santagiulia Arena
February 2021:10SemifinalsSemifinal 2Santagiulia Arena
February 2120:40Medal GameBronze Medal MatchSantagiulia Arena
February 2214:10Medal GameGold Medal MatchSantagiulia Arena

All times are in CET

2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey women's schedule

DateGroup/PhaseMatche-upVenueTime
February 10Group ACanada vs. USA0 – 5Finished
February 10Group AFinland vs. Switzerland3 – 1Finished
February 10Group BJapan vs. Sweden0 – 4Finished
February 10Group BItaly vs. Germany4 – 1Finished
February 12Group AFinland vs. Canada(Rescheduled)05:30
Fri, Feb 13Quarterfinal 1TBDRho Arena10:40
Fri, Feb 13Quarterfinal 2USA vs. ItalyRho Arena15:10
Sat, Feb 14Quarterfinal 3TBDRho Arena10:40
Sat, Feb 14Quarterfinal 4TBDRho Arena15:10
Mon, Feb 16Semifinal 1TBDSantagiulia Arena16:40
Mon, Feb 16Semifinal 2TBDSantagiulia Arena21:10
Thu, Feb 19Bronze Medal MatchTBDSantagiulia Arena14:40
Thu, Feb 19Gold Medal MatchTBDSantagiulia Arena19:10

NHL stars to look out for at 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics brings the best from across the world in NHL to Milan. Among the stars to look out for are Canadians Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. In fact, Team Canada are one of the favourites to win gold. Not to be left behind Team USA, who boasts the likes of captain Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy.

Also Read | Lindsey Vonn crash: How is US ski racer doing now? All you need to know

Among other notable stars to watch out for are David Pastrnak (Czechia), Leon Draisaitl (Germany), and William Nylander (Sweden).

2026 Winter Olympics live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of 2026 Winter Olympics will be available on JioStar app and website. As far as broadcast of 2026 Winter Olympics is concerned, Sports18 channels will live telecast selected events on television.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsSports News2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey complete schedule: Top NHL stars to watch out for, venues, live streaming & more
More