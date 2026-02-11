2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey complete schedule: Top NHL stars to watch out for, venues, live streaming & more

The National Hockey League (NHL) stars will be in action for almost the entire duration of the 2026 Winter Olympics as Milan gears up to host the top names from the sport. While the women's tournament had already begun on February 5 (group stage), the men's tournament begins on February 11 as thrilling action awaits the fans.

The knockout stage of the women's tournament will start from February 13. The women's final is scheduled for February 19 while the men's final will be played three days later. Finland were the gold medal winners in the previous edition in 2022 in men's category, while the yellow metal in the women's tournament went to Canada.

Also Read | Meet Ilia Malinin, Olympic medalist who comes from a family of figure skaters

The men's tournament will have 12 teams competing for the ultimate prize, while 10 teams kicked-off the event in women's category. For the unknown, Russia and Belarus aren't allowed to compete at international championships through the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) 2026 program because of their military aggression in Ukraine.

Ice hockey venues at 2026 Winter Olympics The ice hockey matches at the 2026 Winter Olympics will be played across two venues in Milan. The brand-new Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, a state-of-the-art facility, will host all the top matches including the semifinal and medal games. It has a seating capacity of 14000, which was made specifically for this event. The Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena will play as a secondary venue, hosting mostly the preliminary round games.

2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey men's schedule

Date Time Group/Phase Matchup Venue February 11 16:40 Group B Slovakia vs. Finland Santagiulia Arena February 11 21:10 Group B Sweden vs. Italy Santagiulia Arena February 12 12:10 Group A Switzerland vs. France Santagiulia Arena February 12 16:40 Group A Czechia vs. Canada Santagiulia Arena February 12 21:10 Group C Latvia vs. USA Santagiulia Arena February 12 21:10 Group C Germany vs. Denmark Rho Arena February 13 12:10 Group B Finland vs. Sweden Santagiulia Arena February 13 12:10 Group B Italy vs. Slovakia Rho Arena February 13 16:40 Group A France vs. Czechia Santagiulia Arena February 13 21:10 Group A Canada vs. Switzerland Santagiulia Arena February 14 12:10 Group B Sweden vs. Slovakia Santagiulia Arena February 14 12:10 Group C Germany vs. Latvia Rho Arena February 14 16:40 Group B Finland vs. Italy Santagiulia Arena February 14 21:10 Group C USA vs. Denmark Santagiulia Arena February 15 12:10 Group A Switzerland vs. Czechia Santagiulia Arena February 15 16:40 Group A Canada vs. France Santagiulia Arena February 15 19:10 Group C Denmark vs. Latvia Rho Arena February 15 21:10 Group C USA vs. Germany Santagiulia Arena February 17 Various Qualifiers Qualification Playoffs (4 games) Both Arenas February 17 Various Quarterfinals Quarterfinals (4 games) Both Arenas February 20 16:40 Semifinals Semifinal 1 Santagiulia Arena February 20 21:10 Semifinals Semifinal 2 Santagiulia Arena February 21 20:40 Medal Game Bronze Medal Match Santagiulia Arena February 22 14:10 Medal Game Gold Medal Match Santagiulia Arena All times are in CET

2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey women's schedule

Date Group/Phase Matche-up Venue Time February 10 Group A Canada vs. USA 0 – 5 Finished February 10 Group A Finland vs. Switzerland 3 – 1 Finished February 10 Group B Japan vs. Sweden 0 – 4 Finished February 10 Group B Italy vs. Germany 4 – 1 Finished February 12 Group A Finland vs. Canada (Rescheduled) 05:30 Fri, Feb 13 Quarterfinal 1 TBD Rho Arena 10:40 Fri, Feb 13 Quarterfinal 2 USA vs. Italy Rho Arena 15:10 Sat, Feb 14 Quarterfinal 3 TBD Rho Arena 10:40 Sat, Feb 14 Quarterfinal 4 TBD Rho Arena 15:10 Mon, Feb 16 Semifinal 1 TBD Santagiulia Arena 16:40 Mon, Feb 16 Semifinal 2 TBD Santagiulia Arena 21:10 Thu, Feb 19 Bronze Medal Match TBD Santagiulia Arena 14:40 Thu, Feb 19 Gold Medal Match TBD Santagiulia Arena 19:10

NHL stars to look out for at 2026 Winter Olympics The 2026 Winter Olympics brings the best from across the world in NHL to Milan. Among the stars to look out for are Canadians Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. In fact, Team Canada are one of the favourites to win gold. Not to be left behind Team USA, who boasts the likes of captain Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy.

Among other notable stars to watch out for are David Pastrnak (Czechia), Leon Draisaitl (Germany), and William Nylander (Sweden).