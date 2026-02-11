2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey complete schedule: Top NHL stars to watch out for, venues, live streaming & more

The National Hockey League (NHL) stars will be in action for almost the entire duration of the 2026 Winter Olympics as Milan gears up to host the top names from the sport. While the women's tournament had already begun on February 5 (group stage), the men's tournament begins on February 11 as thrilling action awaits the fans.
The knockout stage of the women's tournament will start from February 13. The women's final is scheduled for February 19 while the men's final will be played three days later. Finland were the gold medal winners in the previous edition in 2022 in men's category, while the yellow metal in the women's tournament went to Canada.
The men's tournament will have 12 teams competing for the ultimate prize, while 10 teams kicked-off the event in women's category. For the unknown, Russia and Belarus aren't allowed to compete at international championships through the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) 2026 program because of their military aggression in Ukraine.
The ice hockey matches at the 2026 Winter Olympics will be played across two venues in Milan. The brand-new Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, a state-of-the-art facility, will host all the top matches including the semifinal and medal games. It has a seating capacity of 14000, which was made specifically for this event. The Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena will play as a secondary venue, hosting mostly the preliminary round games.
|Date
|Time
|Group/Phase
|Matchup
|Venue
|February 11
|16:40
|Group B
|Slovakia vs. Finland
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 11
|21:10
|Group B
|Sweden vs. Italy
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 12
|12:10
|Group A
|Switzerland vs. France
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 12
|16:40
|Group A
|Czechia vs. Canada
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 12
|21:10
|Group C
|Latvia vs. USA
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 12
|21:10
|Group C
|Germany vs. Denmark
|Rho Arena
|February 13
|12:10
|Group B
|Finland vs. Sweden
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 13
|12:10
|Group B
|Italy vs. Slovakia
|Rho Arena
|February 13
|16:40
|Group A
|France vs. Czechia
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 13
|21:10
|Group A
|Canada vs. Switzerland
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 14
|12:10
|Group B
|Sweden vs. Slovakia
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 14
|12:10
|Group C
|Germany vs. Latvia
|Rho Arena
|February 14
|16:40
|Group B
|Finland vs. Italy
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 14
|21:10
|Group C
|USA vs. Denmark
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 15
|12:10
|Group A
|Switzerland vs. Czechia
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 15
|16:40
|Group A
|Canada vs. France
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 15
|19:10
|Group C
|Denmark vs. Latvia
|Rho Arena
|February 15
|21:10
|Group C
|USA vs. Germany
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 17
|Various
|Qualifiers
|Qualification Playoffs (4 games)
|Both Arenas
|February 17
|Various
|Quarterfinals
|Quarterfinals (4 games)
|Both Arenas
|February 20
|16:40
|Semifinals
|Semifinal 1
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 20
|21:10
|Semifinals
|Semifinal 2
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 21
|20:40
|Medal Game
|Bronze Medal Match
|Santagiulia Arena
|February 22
|14:10
|Medal Game
|Gold Medal Match
|Santagiulia Arena
All times are in CET
|Date
|Group/Phase
|Matche-up
|Venue
|Time
|February 10
|Group A
|Canada vs. USA
|0 – 5
|Finished
|February 10
|Group A
|Finland vs. Switzerland
|3 – 1
|Finished
|February 10
|Group B
|Japan vs. Sweden
|0 – 4
|Finished
|February 10
|Group B
|Italy vs. Germany
|4 – 1
|Finished
|February 12
|Group A
|Finland vs. Canada
|(Rescheduled)
|05:30
|Fri, Feb 13
|Quarterfinal 1
|TBD
|Rho Arena
|10:40
|Fri, Feb 13
|Quarterfinal 2
|USA vs. Italy
|Rho Arena
|15:10
|Sat, Feb 14
|Quarterfinal 3
|TBD
|Rho Arena
|10:40
|Sat, Feb 14
|Quarterfinal 4
|TBD
|Rho Arena
|15:10
|Mon, Feb 16
|Semifinal 1
|TBD
|Santagiulia Arena
|16:40
|Mon, Feb 16
|Semifinal 2
|TBD
|Santagiulia Arena
|21:10
|Thu, Feb 19
|Bronze Medal Match
|TBD
|Santagiulia Arena
|14:40
|Thu, Feb 19
|Gold Medal Match
|TBD
|Santagiulia Arena
|19:10
The 2026 Winter Olympics brings the best from across the world in NHL to Milan. Among the stars to look out for are Canadians Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. In fact, Team Canada are one of the favourites to win gold. Not to be left behind Team USA, who boasts the likes of captain Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy.
Among other notable stars to watch out for are David Pastrnak (Czechia), Leon Draisaitl (Germany), and William Nylander (Sweden).
In India, the live streaming of 2026 Winter Olympics will be available on JioStar app and website. As far as broadcast of 2026 Winter Olympics is concerned, Sports18 channels will live telecast selected events on television.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025