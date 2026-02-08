Who is Lindsey Vonn? American ski great airlifted after downhill crash at 2026 Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated alpine skiers in history, was airlifted to hospital after suffering a violent crash during the women’s downhill at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday (February 8), abruptly ending her audacious comeback bid.

The 41-year-old American, racing with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), lost control just seconds into her run and was thrown off the course at high speed, prompting an immediate medical response and helicopter evacuation.

The crash at Cortina Vonn’s Olympic downhill lasted barely 12–13 seconds. Wearing bib number 13 and a knee brace, she clipped an early gate, was launched into the air and crashed heavily, coming to rest off the course.

She could be heard screaming in pain on live television as medics rushed to her aid. A helicopter later airlifted her to Codivilla Putti Hospital in Cortina for medical assessment, as stunned spectators applauded while she was taken away.

Battling injury to chase history Vonn entered the race carrying a torn ACL, bone bruise and meniscus damage sustained in a World Cup crash in Crans-Montana on January 30, just days before the Olympics. Despite the injury, she had insisted on racing, hoping to become the oldest Alpine skiing Olympic medallist.

“This would be the most dramatic comeback,” Vonn had said before the race.

Vonn - One of the greatest skiers of all time Born on October 18, 1984, Vonn is widely regarded as one of the greatest alpine ski racers in history. She is a four-time overall World Cup champion (2008, 2009, 2010, 2012) and won Olympic downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games, the first American woman to do so.

Over her career, Vonn has amassed 84 World Cup victories, making her third on the all-time list behind Mikaela Shiffrin and Ingemar Stenmark. She has won races in all five alpine disciplines, a feat achieved by only a handful of women.

Career defined by resilience Vonn’s career has been repeatedly interrupted by serious injuries, including knee ligament tears, fractures and surgeries. She retired in 2019, citing the physical toll, before staging a stunning return to competition in 2024 following a partial titanium knee replacement.

Her comeback defied expectations. During the 2025–26 season, she returned to the podium and even became the oldest World Cup downhill winner at age 41, reigniting hopes of an Olympic swansong.

Cortina: A special place Cortina d’Ampezzo has long been Vonn’s most successful venue. She has won 12 World Cup races on the Olympia delle Tofane course, earning her the nickname “Queen of Cortina.” Sunday’s crash came on one of her favourite slopes.

What next Officials have not yet released a detailed medical update following Sunday’s crash. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Games, with Vonn considered one of the highest-profile athletes competing.

Whether the crash marks the final chapter of her extraordinary career remains uncertain, but Vonn’s legacy as an icon of courage, dominance and resilience in alpine skiing is already firmly secured.