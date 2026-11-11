76ers vs Celtics: LeBron James endures disappointing outing as Philadelphia suffer 101- 123 loss to Boston in NBA

LeBron James endured a disappointing outing for Philadelphia 76ers as his team suffered a 101-123 loss to Boston Celtics in a 2026-27 NBA regular season game in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The former Los Angeles Lakers star managed to score just 11 points, registering just eight rebounds and five assists.

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For the Boston Celtics, Jason Tatum scored 21 points and Paul George impressed with 36 points.

Jaylen Brown, playing against Boston for the first time since being traded to the 76ers over the summer, managed just 13 points.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP endured a difficult outing after getting into early foul trouble, picking up two fouls in the opening quarter before being called for his fourth early in the second half.

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Jason Tatum-Jaylen Brown reunion attracts attention The much-anticipated reunion between Brown and Tatum also attracted attention because of their reported frosty relationship.

Tatum attempted to greet his former teammate before tip-off with a tap on the shoulder and a pat on the chest, but Brown did not respond. Tatum later exchanged handshakes and a warm embrace with LeBron James.

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George, who was traded to Boston in the deal that sent Brown to Philadelphia after spending two seasons with the 76ers, made an immediate impact on his return to the city.

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After converting his fourth three-pointer to extend Boston's advantage to 100-82, he appeared to make an offensive hand gesture near the visitors' bench while celebrating.

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The Sixers survived a scare late in the second half when Joel Embiid landed awkwardly and hit the court on a missed layup attempt. The often-injured big man curled up on the court while VJ Edgecombe dunked over him.

Embiid gingerly ran down the court and hunched over as the halftime horn sounded with the Celtics up 62-51.

Embiid’s health has been a career-long issue for him, and the Sixers have declined to play him in back-to-back games. A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid has slumped with his shot this season, with no game worse than last Friday in Cleveland when missed all nine shots from the floor and scored only two points.

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He had missed 27 of 30 (and 20 consecutive) 3-pointers entering the game. Embiid missed two 3-point attempts in the first half but opened the second with his first 3 since the second game of the season. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 24 points.

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What next for both the teams? The Philadelphia 76ers will hope to return to winning ways when they host Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Boston Celtics will also face Toronto Raptors in an away match on Wednesday.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.