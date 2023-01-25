A lunch with Roger Federer helped fuel Mikaela Shiffrin’s record run5 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:30 PM IST
- After Shiffrin’s disaster at the Beijing Olympics last year, a timely lunch with the tennis great helped reinvigorate her run for Alpine skiing’s wins record
Mikaela Shiffrin and her mother, Eileen, last March pulled up the drive to a house perched in the Swiss Alps, one of the most breathtaking areas in all of Europe.
