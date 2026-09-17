Overcoming early trauma, Suchika Tariyal eyes MMA medal for India at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya

Suchika Tariyal, one of India’s most versatile combat sports exponents, is pushing herself for a dream Asian Games 2026 podium finish in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competition which will make its debut at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. An eve teasing incident when she was just 12 forced the Rohtak girl to take up judo for self-protection.

Little did Suchika know that one day she would become a hugely popular MMA athlete and youth icon with more than 300,000 Instagram followers and represent India at the global stage with considerable success.

Supported by the sports ministry’s Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, Suchika will represent India in the traditional 60 kg category, a competition where she has won back-to-back bronze medals in the Asian MMA championships in January and May this year.

This will be 36-year-old Suchika’s second Asian Games. In the 2022 Hangzhou edition, Suchika’s represented India in kurash (a form of wrestling where competitors wear jackets and belts and try to throw each other onto their backs).

“Life has given me a second chance at the Asian Games. In Hangzhou, it did not go the way I wanted because kurash was not popular in India and my preparation was not adequate. This time, I am fully prepared for MMA,” Suchika told SAI Media.

Suchika Tariyal started in judo Suchika’s career started as a judoka. She then switched to Ju-Jitsu and then took up MMA in 2017, never to look back. She initially trained at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and subsequently at the Dada Dev Mandir Centre in Palam, further honing her skills at SAI Bhopal.

Suchika subsequently established herself as an international-level judoka, representing India in more than 20 international Judo competitions. Suchika went on to become an eight-time national judo champion and secured several major international medals for India. She won gold at the 2019 Commonwealth judo championships and the 2019 South Asian Games, after winning silver at the 2018 Commonwealth judo meet.

Suchika also represented India at multiple Asian judo championships. At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she competed in the Women’s -57 kg category and narrowly missed a podium finish, gaining valuable experience at the highest level of international Judo.

She subsequently expanded her career into Ju-Jitsu, achieving a major milestone in 2024 by winning gold in the adults Ju-Jitsu Contact Female -63 kg category at the JJIF Ju-Jitsu World Championships. Suchika’s success across Judo and Ju-Jitsu provided a strong foundation for her transition into MMA.

A debut in 2017 and a 7-year break Suchika made her MMA debut in 2017 with a victory, before taking a seven-year break from the sport while continuing to compete successfully in Judo and Ju-Jitsu. In November 2024, she signed a multi-fight contract with BRAVE Combat Federation in the Women’s Strawweight division. She returned to professional MMA at BRAVE CF 92 in Bahrain in December 2024, securing a victory.

“Judo set me up for MMA, which for me is the ultimate level of combat sports. Because of judo I was skillful in ground fighting and grappling. I only had to learn the standing game and striking skills for MMA. Switching from judo was not difficult. MMA is a test of all-round skills and one has to be a complete combat athlete,” explained Suchika.

With success has come popularity. Suchika has been honoured by the President and Prime Minister of India for not only representing the country in four world championships and 30+ international meets but for being a perfect example of athletic excellence, youth influence and women’s empowerment. Suchika has also featured in popular TV shows – MTV Roadies and India’s Ultimate Warrior on Prime Video.

“I really want to inspire young women to take up MMA. I will be very happy even if one girl looks at me and says ‘if Suchika can, I can too.’ In modern times, women need to defend themselves and parents must let their children take up combat sports. MMA gives you that complete package. And women have a strong mindset to play combat sports. They can bear pain and can be more focused. If a woman can bear the pain of childbirth, MMA is nothing.”

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