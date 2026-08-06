Aaron Donald return update: Sean McVay offers encouraging news for Los Angeles Rams fans

Aaron Donald’s possible return to the NFL has shifted from pure speculation to something that feels increasingly realistic. Just weeks ago, the idea of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year putting the pads back on seemed unlikely. That conversation changed the moment the Cleveland Browns agreed to send Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, a team already viewed by many as a top contender.

The addition of Garrett raised an obvious question. Could Donald, still only a couple of years removed from retirement, join one of the league’s most talented defenses and give the Rams an almost unfair edge?

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Sean McVay shares the latest on Aaron Donald’s progress Head coach Sean McVay recently addressed the situation and delivered the kind of update Los Angeles Rams fans have been waiting for.

“He’s putting himself in a position to make a decision. And so, he’s working hard, he’s feeling good,” McVay said. “He’s really been doing some different things that are in alignment with being able to play this game, activating his lower half, and he’s feeling good so far.

“I think we’ll have a little bit more of an update once we leave here and get back to Woodland Hills. But things are looking positive. But again, he doesn’t owe us anything. We’ll take it a day at a time.”

McVay is careful with his words, and the fact that he described Donald’s work as “in alignment with being able to play this game” suggests the former star is taking real steps toward a possible comeback rather than simply staying in general shape.

Questions remain about football conditioning Even with the positive tone, questions linger about where Aaron Donald stands physically. He has always been one of the strongest and most explosive players in the league, and he still looks the part. Looking the part and being ready to play 60-plus snaps against elite offensive lines are two different things.

What Aaron Donald's return would mean for the Los Angeles Rams defense If Aaron Donald decides to return and can play at even a fraction of his previous level, the Rams defense would instantly become the most feared unit in the NFL. Pairing him with Myles Garrett creates a nightmare scenario for opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators.

Donald’s ability to collapse the pocket and disrupt plays in the backfield remains unique. Even a reduced version of that production would elevate an already strong group. The Rams have built a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl. Adding Donald would only increase those expectations.