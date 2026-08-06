Aaron Donald return update: Sean McVay offers encouraging news for Los Angeles Rams fans

Aaron Donald’s possible return to the NFL has shifted from pure speculation to something that feels increasingly realistic. Just weeks ago, the idea of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year putting the pads back on seemed unlikely. That conversation changed the moment the Cleveland Browns agreed to send Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, a team already viewed by many as a top contender.

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The addition of Garrett raised an obvious question. Could Donald, still only a couple of years removed from retirement, join one of the league’s most talented defenses and give the Rams an almost unfair edge?

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Sean McVay shares the latest on Aaron Donald’s progress Head coach Sean McVay recently addressed the situation and delivered the kind of update Los Angeles Rams fans have been waiting for.

“He’s putting himself in a position to make a decision. And so, he’s working hard, he’s feeling good,” McVay said. “He’s really been doing some different things that are in alignment with being able to play this game, activating his lower half, and he’s feeling good so far.

“I think we’ll have a little bit more of an update once we leave here and get back to Woodland Hills. But things are looking positive. But again, he doesn’t owe us anything. We’ll take it a day at a time.”

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McVay is careful with his words, and the fact that he described Donald’s work as “in alignment with being able to play this game” suggests the former star is taking real steps toward a possible comeback rather than simply staying in general shape.

Questions remain about football conditioning Even with the positive tone, questions linger about where Aaron Donald stands physically. He has always been one of the strongest and most explosive players in the league, and he still looks the part. Looking the part and being ready to play 60-plus snaps against elite offensive lines are two different things.

What Aaron Donald's return would mean for the Los Angeles Rams defense If Aaron Donald decides to return and can play at even a fraction of his previous level, the Rams defense would instantly become the most feared unit in the NFL. Pairing him with Myles Garrett creates a nightmare scenario for opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators.

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Donald’s ability to collapse the pocket and disrupt plays in the backfield remains unique. Even a reduced version of that production would elevate an already strong group. The Rams have built a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl. Adding Donald would only increase those expectations.

Sean McVay indicated more information could come once the team returns to its Woodland Hills facility.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.