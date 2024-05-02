'Abhi main bolke kya karunga?': Rohit Sharma's hilarious reply on Team India bowling combination at T20 World Cup 2024
India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on 5 June 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on 9 June 2024 at the same venue
Rohit Sharma gave a hilarious reply on Team India's bowling combination at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 during a BCCI press conference on Thursday, saying, "Abhi main bolke kya karunga? (What is the use of telling it now)".
