India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on 5 June 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on 9 June 2024 at the same venue

Rohit Sharma gave a hilarious reply on Team India's bowling combination at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 during a BCCI press conference on Thursday, saying, "Abhi main bolke kya karunga? (What is the use of telling it now)". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference with BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar on the Team India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit was asked about who will open bowling with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"Paanch taarikh ko match hai, abhi main bolke kya karunga? We'll see. We'll see. Combination kyun jaanna hai aapko," he replied. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Team India Captain revealed that he wanted four spinners for T20 World Cup.

Rohit, on leading India after losing IPL captaincy, said that it is part of life.

“Not everything will go your way. You go by what's required of you." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India have added two wicket-keepers, including Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, to their squad. Star batter Virat Kohli, who has been slamming runs in the ongoing IPL 2024 has also been added into the squad.

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been named as reserve players.

India is placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Sanju Samson (Wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

