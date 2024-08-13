Abhinav Bindra’s message for Neeraj Chopra after silver at Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Reassess what needs to be done’

Abhinav Bindra, India's former Olympic gold medallist, spoke on Neeraj Chopra following up his previous gold medal with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published13 Aug 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Abhinav Bindra has commented on Neeraj Chopra winning a silver at the Paris Olympics 2024. The former Olympic gold medallist was asked how “big a deal” it was for Chopra to follow up his previous gold medal with a silver medal this time.

While speaking to Indian Express, Bindra acknowledged the impressive performance of Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem. At the same time, Bindra noted that, while Neeraj might feel some disappointment, it was normal for athletes not always to have things go their way.

Abhinav Bindra called Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic performance an “incredible feat”.

“I think we are all very proud of him. The Pakistani (Arshad Nadeem) is a worthy winner on the day, the way he performed. But I think Neeraj should be proud of himself,” he said.

“There will be a level of disappointment, which is fine, because that’s how the life of an athlete is. You’re not gonna get everything going your way, but he performed admirably. A lot of expectations were also on him. It’s not easy to be in that spot, but he delivered,” Bindra told Indian Express.

“Now, he can go back to the drawing board and reassess what needs to be done. Really work on how he can make the big leap,” he added.

Abhinav Bindra on India at Paris Olympics

Abhinav Bindra expressed mixed feelings when reflecting on India's performance. He acknowledged that it had been an emotional journey from an Indian perspective.

Although not all expected medals were secured, he focused on the importance of focusing on the progress achieved. He also mentioned the “brutality” of the Vinesh Phogat case, describing the overall experience as a mix of emotions. Despite the challenges, he stressed that the athletes' achievements should remain the central focus.

“It’s been a mixed bag. But the athletes have done well. That should be the focus,” Bindra added.

