Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant makes Asian Games swimming debut in Aichi-Nagoya; how did he fare?

Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant's Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya didn't go as planned after the Indian men’s team failed to make it to the final of the 4x200m Freestyle Relay on Monday at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The four-member Indian team, comprising Sajan Prakash, Dhakshan Shashikumar, Vedaant, and Aneesh Sunil, clocked 7:24.32s to finish ninth among the 13 nations in the Heats. While Heat 1 comprised seven nations, India came last among six nations in Heat 2.

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Only the top eight nations advanced to the final of the event. Coming in as third in the relay, Veedant started at 450m mark and completed his first 50m in 27.61s. He took 28.88s and 28.40s to finish his second and third 50m distances respectively.

However, that's not the end of road for Vedaant at the Asian Games 2026. He will next compete on September 23 in the men's 200m Freestyle event, the Heats of which will be held in the morning.

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‘Proud to be wearing the tricolour’ Earlier, Vedaant took to Instagram to express his joy of representing India. “I am honored to announce that I will be representing India at the 20th Asian Games, with the swimming events being held in Tokyo, Japan,” he wrote. “Representing my country at the Asian Games has always been a lifelong dream of mine, and none of this would have been possible without the support of my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who has been a part of this journey. Proud to be wearing the tricolour. Jai Hind,” he added.

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This is also Vedaant's maiden Asian competition at a senior level, after starting professionally in 2018. Prior to the Asian Games, Vedaant won medals at Thailand Open, Asian Age Group Championships, Latvia Open, Danish Open and Malaysia Open.

Other swimming results In other notable results, Srihari Nataraj finished last in the 10-man 50m backstroke final, clocking 25.52s. Earlier in the Heats, Nataraj clocked 25.37s to finish third and joint ninth.

Meanwhile, another Indian in the fray in the same event, who failed to qualify for the men's 50m backstroke final, was Rishabh Das, who clocked 25.41s and finished 11th overall. He was listed as a reserve.

Mani Akash and Gitesh Shah failed to qualify for the men's 50m freestyle final while Dhanush Suresh missed out on the men's 100m breaststroke final. Mani finished 26th overall in 23.43 seconds after topping his heat, while Shah clocked 23.57 seconds to finish 28th overall.

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Dhanush also missed out on the final in the men’s 100m breaststroke. He finished eighth in his heat and 22nd overall with a time of 1:03.46.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in