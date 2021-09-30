Singh will work with the NBA to help grow the league’s profile in India throughout its landmark 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA games and programming is available in 215 countries and territories and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries.

For the 2022-22 season, Singh will participate in a number of league initiatives that will be featured on NBA India’s and his personal social media accounts. He will also attend NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, where he will post behind-the-scenes social media content and meet NBA players and legends. Singh previously attended NBA All-Star 2016 in Toronto, where he sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Game.

“I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture, including music, fashion and entertainment," said Ranveer Singh in a statement. “With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country," he added.

In May, Star Sports won the broadcast rights for NBA for the Indian sub-continent. This deal allows Indian NBA fans to watch select games of the 2021 NBA Playoffs and The Finals on a couple of Star channels.

The NBA release said that the Indian film star will also be featured on “NBA Style" (@nbastyle_in), a new lifestyle-focused Instagram account for fans in India that showcases the convergence of the NBA and popular culture.

“Ranveer is an ideal ambassador to headline the launch of NBA Style, our new Instagram handle that explores the intersection of basketball and culture," said NBA Asia Executive Vice President and Managing Director Scott Levy. “Art, fashion and entertainment are part of the fabric of India, and with Ranveer’s help, NBA Style will contribute to the cultural landscape and showcase how the league and its players have been shaped by and influence culture," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.