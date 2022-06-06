Adani, GMR buy Ultimate Kho-Kho League franchises

Adani Sportsline is associated with other sporting leagues to promote homegrown sports and build engagement across the national audience, said Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises. “Our experience with kabaddi and boxing leagues gave us confidence that the kho kho league will do wonders for traditional sports. Our decision to partner in this league is an extension of our aim to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and play the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation," he said.

