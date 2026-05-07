Adidas has launched an exciting new campaign ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, blending the magic of neighbourhood football with global stardom. The brand’s latest film, titled Backyard Legends, brings together icons from football, music, and Hollywood to celebrate the pure joy of the game. Available now on Adidas’ YouTube channel, the five-minute short aims to remind fans that legends are born on any pitch, from backyards to the world’s biggest stage.

Star-Studded cast turns local lore into football tale At the heart of Backyard Legends is Academy Award-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet. He leads a powerhouse lineup that includes football superstar Lionel Messi, global music sensation Bad Bunny, rising stars Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, and Trinity Rodman. Through Chalamet’s eyes, viewers meet a local crew: Clive, Ruthie, and Isaak, who have defended their pitch with a “win or go home” streak for generations.

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The story cleverly mixes past and present. Cameos from 90s legends Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, and Alessandro Del Piero show how even the greats couldn’t crack this unbeatable trio. Fresh faces like Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Pedri, Florian Wirtz and Santiago Gimenez add extra flair and depth to the lore.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Adidas Backyard Legends film? ⌵ The Adidas Backyard Legends film is a five-minute short launched by Adidas ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It features stars like Lionel Messi and Timothee Chalamet to celebrate the joy of neighborhood football and the idea that legends can be born anywhere. 2 Who are the main stars featured in the Adidas Backyard Legends film? ⌵ The Adidas Backyard Legends film features a star-studded cast including Lionel Messi, Timothee Chalamet, Bad Bunny, Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, and Trinity Rodman. It also includes cameos from 90s legends like Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham. 3 What is the core message of the Adidas Backyard Legends campaign? ⌵ The core message of the Adidas Backyard Legends campaign is 'You Got This,' encouraging players of all levels to play with freedom and joy. It emphasizes that self-belief and playfulness are the real winning mindset, regardless of the stage. 4 How does Adidas plan to be involved in the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Adidas will play a major role in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the official match ball provider and kit supplier to 14 national teams. The Backyard Legends film connects this role by showing how greatness can spark from any pitch. 5 What can elite sport teach traders about performance? ⌵ Elite sport teaches traders about structured decision-making, risk management, and consistency. Similar to how footballers train within defined systems, traders benefit from a defined framework, repetition, and consistent application of process to build confidence and achieve long-term performance.

Chalamet, a self-confessed football fan, shared his excitement: “I used to dream of playing with these guys, you know, I was playing at Pier 40 as a kid, thinking about Beckham’s free kicks, Del Piero’s goals, and Zidane’s volleys – doing my own versions. I love this game, so it’s unbelievable to be doing this with adidas, captured with the best to ever do it. I’m a traditionalist, I don’t know soccer, I know football, and I can’t wait for this summer’s World Cup.”

Adidas celebrates freedom and self-belief Set against a nostalgic 90s soundtrack, street-style fashion and retro vibes, the film uses cutting-edge CGI to highlight a simple message. Pressure fades on backyard pitches, parking lots or patches of grass – the same spirit that fuels the World Cup. Adidas’ core campaign theme, “You Got This”, encourages players of all levels to play with freedom and joy.

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Florian Alt, Vice President Global Brand Communications at Adidas, explained the film’s purpose: “Everyone remembers that feeling: playing for the joy of it, no pressure, no expectations. With Backyard Legends, we celebrate that freedom. It’s a reminder that self-belief and playfulness are the real winning mindset. As our athletes and federations take to the biggest sporting stage this summer, we know that pressure is part of sport, we hear that directly from them. While we encourage competitiveness, our ambition is to inspire everyone, to disarm that pressure through playing free and believing, ‘You Got This’. This is important for professional and grassroots players alike; in every sport, in every part of the world. The game isn’t defined by the stage, the crowd, or the cameras. It’s defined by those who play free, where everyone can create a legend.”