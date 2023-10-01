Aditi Ashok becomes first ever Indian women golfer to win medal at Asian Games, says ‘I am not happy’
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok makes history as first Indian woman to win golf medal at Asian Games, hopes for success in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Golfer Aditi Ashok created history on Sunday after she became the first Indian woman to win a golf medal at the Asian Games and took the total tally of Golf medals by India at the continental meet to 7. Before, Ashok's Silver medal at Hangzhou, India had won six medals in golf at the Asian Games but all of them had been earned by male golfers.