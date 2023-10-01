Golfer Aditi Ashok created history on Sunday after she became the first Indian woman to win a golf medal at the Asian Games and took the total tally of Golf medals by India at the continental meet to 7. Before, Ashok's Silver medal at Hangzhou, India had won six medals in golf at the Asian Games but all of them had been earned by male golfers.

The young golfer hoped that her experience at the Hangzhou games could result in a medal for her at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She said, “These type of events are so different from regular golf tournaments. Just being able to have a good performance, living in the athletes' village, playing on a course I've never played before … hopefully having this experience will translate to something good (in Paris), too,"

Ashok, however, wasn't happy with her performance in Hangzhou on Sunday noting that ‘silver is not better than gold’. She said, "You're never totally happy unless you win so I'm not too happy right now. I'm sure some day I'll look back and think it was a good week but silver is not better than gold.

Ashok went on to compare her performance at the Asian Games Final with that of Tokoyo Olympics where she missed out on a Bronze medal after defeat against New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

The golfer added, "When I got fourth in Tokyo (Olympic Games) I wasn't inconsistent like today. There, it was just four good rounds and somebody else was a few shots better. Today I kind of threw it away. I played five over. You see my previous three rounds and they were nothing like today.

