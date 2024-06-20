Afghanistan head coach points out Virat Kohli's weakness, says ....
Virat Kohli's form hasn't as well as it was in IPL 2024. The Orange Cap winner had scored 741 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the group stage matches, opening batsman Kohli recorded scores of 1, 4, and 0 against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA respectively.
Without taking the name of Virat Kohli, Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott made a point about the India cricket legend quite clear ahead of the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage in Barbados.