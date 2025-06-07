AFP Sports Agenda for Saturday, June 7 (all times GMT):

Sabalenka v Gauff in French Open women's final

England and Netherlands in World Cup qualifying

246th edition of the Epsom Derby

Sovereignty and Journalism run in Belmont Stakes

TENNIS

-- French Open women's final: In the first women's final between the two top seeds since 2013, No.1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Coco Gauff who won their only meeting in a Grand Slam final at the US Open in 2023. Coverage by Jed Court and Martyn Wood. Picture (TENNIS-FRA-OPEN)

FOOTBALL

-- 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Europe (1845 unless specified): Group G - Malta v Lithuania (1600), Finland v Netherlands; Group H - Bosnia and Herzegovina v San Marino (1300), Austria v Romania; Group K - Andorra v England (1600), Albania v Serbia. Picture (FBL-WC-2026-EUR)

-- International friendlies including: Canada v Ukraine (1930), United States v Turkey (1930), Mexico v Switzerland (2000) (FBL-FRIENDLY)

RUGBY UNION

-- Super Rugby qualifying finals -- Chiefs v Blues, Brumbies v Hurricanes (RUGBYU-SUPER-NZL-AUS)

-- English Premiership playoff: Leicester v Sale (1430) (RUGBYU-ENG)

-- URC semi-finals: Leinster v Glasgow (1345), Bulls v Sharks (1615) (RUGBYU-URC)

-- French Top 14 final round of regular season (all 1905): Bayonne v Toulon, Lyon v Racing 92, Montpellier v Clermont, Pau v La Rochelle, Perpignan v Toulouse, Stade Francais v Castres, Bordeaux-Begles v Vannes. Picture (RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14)

HORSE RACING

-- 246th running of the Epsom Derby, England (RACING-ENG)

-- Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the American Triple Crown, at Elmont, New York (RACING-USA-BELMONT)

MOTORCYCLING

-- Practice (0810), qualifying (0850) and Sprint race (1300) at the Aragon MotoGP as Marc Marquez seeks to increase his championship lead over brother Alex. Picture (MOTO-PRIX-ESP)

GOLF

-- PGA at Canadian Open in Toronto (GOLF-USPGA-CAN)

-- European Tour Dutch Open at The International, Amsterdam (GOLF-EPGA-NED)

-- LIV Golf at Washington DC (GOLF-LIV-USA)

-- LPGA Classic at Galloway, New Jersey (GOLF-LPGA-USA)

RALLYING

-- Rally of Sardinia with Welshman Elfyn Evans looking to stretch his lead at the top of the championship standings. Picture (AUTO-RALLY-ITA)