AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, August 31 (all times GMT):
Liverpool host Arsenal in Premier League
Barcelona play in La Liga
Alcaraz in US Open last-16 action
Piastri on pole for Dutch Grand Prix
Vuelta a Espana ninth stage
FOOTBALL
-- English Premier League: Brighton v Manchester City, Nottingham Forest v West Ham (both 1300), Liverpool v Arsenal (1530) - coverage by Kieran Canning, Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (1800). Overall coverage by Steve Griffiths. Picture (FBL-ENG-PR)
-- Spanish La Liga: Celta Vigo v Villarreal (1500), Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (1700), Espanyol v Osasuna (1730), Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona (1930). Coverage by Rik Sharma. Picture (FBL-ESP-LIGA)
-- Italian Serie A: Genoa v Juventus, Torino v Fiorentina (both 1630), Inter Milan v Udinese, Lazio v Verona (both 1845). Coverage by Terry Daley. Picture (FBL-ITA-SERIEA)
-- German Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Mainz (1330), Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin (1530), Cologne v Freiburg (1730). Coverage by Dan Wighton. Picture (FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA)
-- French Ligue 1: Angers v Rennes (1300), Monaco v Strasbourg, Le Havre v Nice, Paris FC v Metz (all 1515), Lyon v Marseille (1845). Picture (FBL-FRA-LIGUE1)
-- Scottish Premiership (1400 unless stated): Rangers v Celtic (1100), Aberdeen v Falkirk, Dundee v Dundee United, Hibernian v St Mirren (FBL-SCO-PR)
TENNIS
-- Second seed Carlos Alcaraz plays France's Arthur Rinderknech in the US Open last 16, with former Wimbledon champions Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova going head-to-head in the women's tournament (from 1500). Coverage by Rob Woollard and Martyn Wood. Picture (TENNIS-USA-OPEN)
FORMULA ONE
-- Oscar Piastri starts from pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, where the Australian is defending his nine-point championship lead from McLaren teammate Lando Norris this weekend (from 1300). Coverage by Richard Carter. Picture (AUTO-PRIX-NED)
CYCLING
-- The ninth stage of the Vuelta a Espana is a hilly run over 195.5km from Alfaro to the ski resort of Valdezcaray in the Sierra de la Demanda mountains, with in the overall lead. Picture. Video (CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA)
CRICKET
-- Zimbabwe host Sri Lanka in the second one-day international in Harare, with the tourists leading the two-match series 1-0 (0730) (CRICKET-ZIM-SRI)
RUGBY UNION
-- Women's Rugby World Cup in England: Pool C - Ireland v Spain (1100), New Zealand v Japan (1300); Pool D - Italy v South Africa (1430), France v Brazil (1545). Picture (RUGBYU-WC-2025-WOMEN)
GOLF
-- Final round of the European Masters at Crans Montana, Switzerland (GOLF-EPGA-SUI)
-- Day four of the LPGA Tour event in Boston (GOLF-USLPGA)
BADMINTON
-- World Championships in Paris. Coverage by Neil Fulton. Picture (BADMINTON-FRA-WC)
RALLYING
-- Final day of the Rally of Paraguay, with Welshman Elfyn Evans leading the championship standings. Picture (RALLY-WORLD-PAR)
