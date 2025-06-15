AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, June 15

Published15 Jun 2025, 05:31 AM IST
AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, June 15 (all times GMT):

PSG v Atletico at Club World Cup

Final round of US Open at Oakmont

Russell on pole for Canadian Grand Prix

Le Mans 24-hour race finishes

Pogacar on course for first Criterium victory

FOOTBALL

-- Club World Cup: Group A - Palmeiras (BRA) v Porto (POR) in New York (2200); Group B - Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) in Los Angeles (1600), Botafogo (BRA) v Seattle Sounders (USA) in Seattle (2300); Group C - Bayern Munich (GER) v Auckland City (NZL) in Cincinnati (1600). Coverage by Andy Scott. Picture (FBL-WC-CLUB-2025)

GOLF

-- Final round of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club (from 1045). Picture. Coverage by Jim Slater (GOLF-OPEN-USA)

-- Third day of LPGA Tour event in Belmont, Michigan (GOLF-USLPGA)

FORMULA ONE

-- George Russell starts the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal in pole position with championship leader Oscar Piastri on the second row (1800). Picture (AUTO-PRIX-CAN)

MOTOR RACING

-- The 93rd edition of the Le Mans 24-hour endurance race on the Circuit de la Sarthe in western France ends (1400) with Ferrari looking to make it three wins in a row. Coverage by Helene Dauschy. Picture (AUTO-FRA-LEMANS)

TENNIS

-- Tatjana Maria faces Amanda Anisimova in the final at Queen's Club in London, which is hosting its first WTA event since 1973 (from 1230) (TENNIS-WTA-GBR)

-- Top seed Alexander Zverev takes on Taylor Fritz at the ATP grass-court event in Stuttgart (TENNIS-ATP-GER)

-- WTA and ATP at 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands (TENNIS-ATP-WTA-NED)

CYCLING

-- Tadej Pogacar leads before the eighth and final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a challenging 133.3km ride from Val d'Arc to Plateau du Mont-Cenis with 3,600 metres of climbing. Picture (CYCLING-FRA)

-- Former Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are among the riders lining up at the start of the 8-stage Tour of Switzerland which gets underway with a flat 129.4km opening stage around Kussnacht. (CYCLING-SUI)

CRICKET

-- Ireland v West Indies 3rd T20 at Bready, Northern Ireland (1400) (CRICKET-IRL-WIS)

RACING

-- Mandanaba and Cankoura spearhead a powerful home defence for the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) at Chantilly. Coverage by Pirate Irwin. Picture (RACING-FRA)

JUDO

-- World championships in Budapest (JUDO-WORLD)

