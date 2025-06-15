Subscribe

AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, June 15

AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, June 15

AFP
Published15 Jun 2025, 05:31 AM IST
Advertisement
AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, June 15
AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, June 15

AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, June 15 (all times GMT):

Advertisement

PSG v Atletico at Club World Cup

Final round of US Open at Oakmont

Russell on pole for Canadian Grand Prix

Le Mans 24-hour race finishes

Pogacar on course for first Criterium victory

FOOTBALL

-- Club World Cup: Group A - Palmeiras (BRA) v Porto (POR) in New York (2200); Group B - Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) in Los Angeles (1600), Botafogo (BRA) v Seattle Sounders (USA) in Seattle (2300); Group C - Bayern Munich (GER) v Auckland City (NZL) in Cincinnati (1600). Coverage by Andy Scott. Picture (FBL-WC-CLUB-2025)

GOLF

-- Final round of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club (from 1045). Picture. Coverage by Jim Slater (GOLF-OPEN-USA)

-- Third day of LPGA Tour event in Belmont, Michigan (GOLF-USLPGA)

Advertisement

FORMULA ONE

-- George Russell starts the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal in pole position with championship leader Oscar Piastri on the second row (1800). Picture (AUTO-PRIX-CAN)

MOTOR RACING

-- The 93rd edition of the Le Mans 24-hour endurance race on the Circuit de la Sarthe in western France ends (1400) with Ferrari looking to make it three wins in a row. Coverage by Helene Dauschy. Picture (AUTO-FRA-LEMANS)

TENNIS

-- Tatjana Maria faces Amanda Anisimova in the final at Queen's Club in London, which is hosting its first WTA event since 1973 (from 1230) (TENNIS-WTA-GBR)

-- Top seed Alexander Zverev takes on Taylor Fritz at the ATP grass-court event in Stuttgart (TENNIS-ATP-GER)

-- WTA and ATP at 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands (TENNIS-ATP-WTA-NED)

Advertisement

CYCLING

-- Tadej Pogacar leads before the eighth and final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a challenging 133.3km ride from Val d'Arc to Plateau du Mont-Cenis with 3,600 metres of climbing. Picture (CYCLING-FRA)

-- Former Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are among the riders lining up at the start of the 8-stage Tour of Switzerland which gets underway with a flat 129.4km opening stage around Kussnacht. (CYCLING-SUI)

CRICKET

-- Ireland v West Indies 3rd T20 at Bready, Northern Ireland (1400) (CRICKET-IRL-WIS)

RACING

-- Mandanaba and Cankoura spearhead a powerful home defence for the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) at Chantilly. Coverage by Pirate Irwin. Picture (RACING-FRA)

JUDO

-- World championships in Budapest (JUDO-WORLD)

afp

 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsSports NewsAFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, June 15
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts