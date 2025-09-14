AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, September 14 (all times GMT):

Man City v Man United in Premier League

Isak set for Liverpool debut

100m finals at world athletics championships

Barcelona, PSG, AC Milan in European league action

Vingegaard set for Vuelta success

Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

ATHLETICS

-- World Championships in Tokyo including the women's marathon (2230 Saturday) and men's and women's 100 metres finals (from 1313). Luke Phillips and Pirate Irwin covering. Picture. Video (ATHLETICS-WORLD)

FOOTBALL

-- Premier League: Burnley v Liverpool (1300), Manchester City v Manchester United, Coverage by Kieran Canning (1530). Picture (FBL-ENG-PR)

-- German Bundesliga: St Pauli v Augsburg (1330), Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen (1530). Coverage by Dan Wighton. Picture (FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA)

-- Italian Serie A: Roma v Torino (1030), Atalanta v Lecce, Pisa v Udinese (both 1300), Sassuolo v Lazio (1600), AC Milan v Bologna (1845). Coverage by Terry Daley. Picture (FBL-ITA-SERIEA)

-- Spain's La Liga: Celta Vigo v Girona (1200), Levante v Real Betis (1415), Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano (1630), Barcelona v Valencia (1900). Coverage by Rik Sharma. Picture (FBL-ESP-LIGA)

-- France's Ligue 1: Lille v Toulouse (1300), Paris Saint-Germain v Lens, Strasbourg v Le Havre, Metz v Angers, Brest v Paris FC (all 1515), Rennes v Lyon (1845). Picture (FBL-FRA-LIGUE1)

-- Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v Celtic (1400) (FBL-SCO-PR)

-- English Championship: Southampton v Portsmouth (1100) (FBL-ENG)

RUGBY UNION

-- Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: France v Ireland (1200), England v Scotland (1500). Coverage by Julian Guyer. Picture (RUGBYU-WC-2025-WOMEN)

-- French Top 14: Racing 92 v Bordeaux-Begles (1905) (RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14)

CYCLING

-- Vuelta a Espana shortened 21st and final stage is a flat run over 103.6km between Alalpardo and Madrid with Jonas Vingegaard set to be crowned champion. Picture. Video (CYCLING-ESP)

MOTORCYCLING

-- Italy's Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole position at San Marino MotoGP in Misano (1200). Picture (MOTO-PRIX-SMR)

GOLF

-- Fourth round at PGA Championship, Wentworth (GOLF-EPGA-ENG)

-- Final round at PGA Tour at Napa, California (GOLF-USPGA)

-- LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship at Ohio (GOLF-USLPGA)

TENNIS

-- Davis Cup qualifiers (TENNIS-DAVIS)

-- WTA at Guadalajara Open, Sao Paulo Open (TENNIS-WTA-MEX)

CRICKET

-- England v South Africa final T20 international at Trent Bridge, Nottingham with the three-match series level at 1-1 (1330). Picture (CRICKET-ENG-RSA)

-- Men's T20 Asia Cup in UAE: Group A: India v Pakistan at Dubai (1430). (CRICKET-IND-PAK)

RALLYING

-- Chile Rally day three. Picture (RALLY-CHI)