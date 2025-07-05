AFP Sports Diary for July 5 to August 1

AFP
Published5 Jul 2025, 05:32 AM IST
Saturday, July 5

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)

CYCLING: Tour de France begins (ends July 27)

CRICKET: England v India 2nd Test at Edgbaston (ends July 6); West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at St George's (ends July 7); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 2nd ODI at Colombo

FOOTBALL: Club World Cup in United States -- quarter-finals (ends July 13); Women's European Championships -- Group D: Wales v Netherlands at Lucerne, France v England at Zurich

RUGBY UNION: NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions at Sydney; Argentina v England 1st Test at Buenos Aires; New Zealand v France 1st Test at Dunedin; Japan v Wales 1st Test at Kitakyushu; Georgia v Ireland at Tbilisi; South Africa v Italy 1st Test at Pretoria

RACING: Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park, England

GOLF: European Tour at Munich; PGA Tour at John Deere Classic, Illinois (end July 6)

ATHLETICS: Diamond League meeting at Eugene, Oregon

Sunday, July 6

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia starts in Bergamo (ends July 13)

CRICKET: England v India 2nd Test at Edgbaston (ends); West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at St George's (ends July 7); Zimbabwe v South Africa 2nd Test at Bulawayo (ends July 10)

RUGBY UNION: Australia v Fiji at Newcastle, NSW

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Group A: Norway v Finland at Sion, Switzerland v Iceland at Bern; CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Houston, USA (ends)

FORMULA ONE: British Grand Prix at Silverstone

GOLF: European Tour at Munich; PGA Tour at John Deere Classic, Illinois (end)

Monday, July 7

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia (ends July 13)

CRICKET: West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at St George's (ends July 7); Zimbabwe v South Africa 2nd Test at Bulawayo (ends July 10)

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Group B: Spain v Belgium at Thun, Portugal v Italy at Geneva

Tuesday, July 8

FOOTBALL: Club World Cup semi-final at New York; Women's European Championships -- Group C: Germany v Denmark at Basel, Poland v Sweden at Lucerne; Champions League 1st qualifying round first leg matches

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia (ends July 13)

CRICKET: Zimbabwe v South Africa 2nd Test at Bulawayo (ends July 10); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 3rd ODI at Pallekele

Wednesday, July 9

FOOTBALL: Club World Cup semi-final at New York; Women's European Championships -- Group D: England v Netherlands at Zurich, France v Wales at St Gallen; Champions League 1st qualifying round first leg matches

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia (ends July 13);

CRICKET: Zimbabwe v South Africa 2nd Test at Bulawayo (ends July 10)

RUGBY UNION: ACT Brumbies v British and Irish Lions at Canberra

Thursday, July 10

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia (ends July 13)

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Group A: Finland v Switzerland at Geneva, Norway v Iceland at Thun; Europa League and Conference League first qualifying round first leg matches

GOLF: European Tour Scottish Open at North Berwick; PGA Tour at Louisville, Kentucky; LPGA at Evian Championship (end July 13)

CRICKET: Zimbabwe v South Africa 2nd Test at Bulawayo (ends); England v India 3rd Test at Lord's (ends July 14); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 1st T20 at Pallekele

Friday, July 11

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia (ends July 13)

ATHLETICS: Diamond League meeting at Monaco

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Group B: Italy v Spain at Bern, Portugal v Belgium at Sion

GOLF: European Tour Scottish Open at North Berwick; PGA Tour at Louisville, Kentucky; LPGA at Evian Championship; LIV Golf Andalucia at Sotogrande (end July 13)

CRICKET: England v India 3rd Test at Lord's (ends July 14)

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships begin in Singapore (end August 3)

Saturday, July 12

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon -- women's singles final(ends July 13)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

GOLF: European Tour Scottish Open at North Berwick; PGA Tour at Louisville, Kentucky; LPGA at Evian Championship; LIV Golf Andalucia at Sotogrande (end July 13)

CRICKET: England v India 3rd Test at Lord's (ends July 14); West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at Kingston (ends July 16)

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Group C: Sweden v Germany at Zurich, Poland v Denmark at Lucerne

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

MOTORCYCLING: German MotoGP sprint race at Sachsenring

RUGBY UNION: Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV v British and Irish Lions at Adelaide; New Zealand v France 2nd Test at Wellington; Fiji v Scotland at Suva; Argentina v England 2nd Test at San Juan; Japan v Wales 2nd Test at Kobe; Portugal v Ireland at Lisbon; South Africa v Italy 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth

Sunday, July 13

TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon -- men's singles final (ends)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

FOOTBALL: Club World Cup final at New York; Women's European Championships -- Group D: Netherlands v France at Basel, England v Wales at St Gallen

GOLF: European Tour Scottish Open at North Berwick; PGA Tour at Louisville, Kentucky; LPGA at Evian Championship; LIV Golf Andalucia at Sotogrande (end)

CRICKET: England v India 3rd Test at Lord's (ends July 14); West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at Kingston (ends July 16); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 2nd T20 at Dambulla

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

MOTORCYCLING: German MotoGP at Sachsenring

Monday, July 14

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

CRICKET: England v India 3rd Test at Lord's (ends); West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at Kingston (ends July 16); T20 Tri Series -- Zimbabwe v South Africa at Harare

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)

Tuesday, July 15

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

CRICKET: West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at Kingston (ends July 16)

FOOTBALL: Champions League 1st qualifying round second leg matches

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)

Wednesday, July 16

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

CRICKET: West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at Kingston (ends); T20 Tri Series -- New Zealand v South Africa at Harare; Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 3rd T20 at Colombo

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Quarter-finals: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B at Geneva; Champions League 1st qualifying round second leg matches

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)

Thursday, July 17

GOLF: European Tour and PGA at The Open, Portrush, Northern Ireland, PGA at Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California (end July 20)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Quarter-finals: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D at Zurich; Europa League and Conference League first qualifying round second leg matches

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)

RALLYING: Eighth leg of the World Rally Championship -- Rally Estonia (ends July 20)

Friday, July 18

GOLF: European Tour and PGA at The Open, Portrush, Northern Ireland, PGA at Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California (end July 20)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

CRICKET: T20 Tri Series -- Zimbabwe v New Zealand at Harare

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Quarter-finals: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A at Bern

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

RUGBY UNION: Samoa v Scotland at Auckland

TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)

RALLYING: Eighth leg of the World Rally Championship -- Rally Estonia (ends July 20)

Saturday, July 19

ATHLETICS: London Diamond League meeting

BOXING: Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship bout -- Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois at Wembley, London

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Quarter-finals: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C (ends July 27)

GOLF: European Tour and PGA at The Open, Portrush, Northern Ireland, PGA at Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California (end July 20)

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

RACING: Irish Oaks at The Curragh

RUGBY UNION: Australia v British and Irish Lions 1st Test at Brisbane; New Zealand v France 3rd Test at Hamilton; United States v England at Washington DC; South Africa v Georgia at Mbombela; Argentina v Uruguay in Salta

TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)

RALLYING: Eighth leg of the World Rally Championship -- Rally Estonia (ends July 20)

Sunday, July 20

GOLF: European Tour and PGA at The Open, Portrush, Northern Ireland, PGA at Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California (end)

CRICKET: T-20 Tri-Series -- Zimbabwe v South Africa at Harare; West Indies v Australia 1st T20 at Kingston; Bangladesh v Pakistan 1st T20 at Mirpur

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

MOTORCYCLING: Czechia MotoGP at Brno

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden (end), at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26); WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end)

RALLYING: Eighth leg of the World Rally Championship -- Rally Estonia (ends)

Monday, July 21

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends July 26)

Tuesday, July 22

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

CRICKET: T20 Tri-Series -- New Zealand v South Africa at Harare; West Indies v Australia 2nd T20 at Kingston; Bangladesh v Pakistan 2nd T20 at Mirpur

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Semi-final at Geneva (ends July 27); Champions League 2nd qualifying round first leg matches

RUGBY UNION: First Nations and Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions at Melbourne

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends July 26)

Wednesday, July 23

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

CRICKET: England v India 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester (ends July 27)

FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Semi-final at Geneva (ends July 27); Champions League 2nd qualifying round first leg matches

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends July 26)

Thursday, July 24

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

CRICKET: England v India 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester (ends July 27); T20 Tri Series -- Zimbabwe v New Zealand at Harare; Bangladesh v Pakistan 3rd T20 at Mirpur

FOOTBALL: Europa League and Conference League 2nd Qualifying round first leg matches

GOLF: PGA Tour at Blaine, Minnesota; LPGA at Scottish Open at Gailes, Ayrshire (ends July 27)

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends July 26)

Friday, July 25

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

CRICKET: England v India 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester (ends July 27); West Indies v Australia 3rd T20 at Basseterre

GOLF: PGA Tour at Blaine, Minnesota; LPGA at Scottish Open at Gailes, Ayrshire; LIV Golf at Rocester, Great Britain (end July 27)

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends July 26)

Saturday, July 26

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)

CRICKET: England v India 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester (ends July 27); Tri-Series T20 final at Harare; West Indies v Australia 4th T20 at Basseterre

FORMULA ONE: Belgian Grand Prix sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps

GOLF: PGA Tour at Blaine, Minnesota; LPGA at Scottish Open at Gailes, Ayrshire; LIV Golf at Rocester, Great Britain (end July 27)

HORSE RACING: King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot

RUGBY UNION: Australia v British and Irish Lions 2nd Test at Melbourne

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends)

Sunday, July 27

CYCLING: Tour de France (ends)

CRICKET: England v India 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester (ends)

FOOTBALL: Women's Euro Championship final at Basel, Switzerland

FORMULA ONE: Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps

GOLF: PGA Tour at Blaine, Minnesota; LPGA at Scottish Open at Gailes, Ayrshire; LIV Golf at Rocester, Great Britain (end)

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends); ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)

Monday, July 28

CRICKET: West Indies v Australia 5th T20 at Basseterre

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)

Tuesday, July 29

FOOTBALL: Champions League 2nd qualifying round second leg matches

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)

Wednesday, July 30

FOOTBALL: Champions League 2nd qualifying round second leg matches

CRICKET: Zimbabwe v New Zealand 1st Test at Bulawayo (ends August 3)

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)

Thursday, July 31

CRICKET: England v India 5th Test at The Oval (ends August 4); Zimbabwe v New Zealand 1st Test at Bulawayo (ends August 3); West Indies v Pakistan 1st T20 at Lauderhill

FOOTBALL: Europa League and Conference League 2nd Qualifying round second leg matches

GOLF: PGA Tour at Greensboro, North Carolina; LPGA at British Open, Royal Porthcawl, Wales (end August 3)

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)

Friday, August 1

CRICKET: England v India 5th Test at The Oval (ends August 4); Zimbabwe v New Zealand 1st Test at Bulawayo (ends August 3)

GOLF: PGA Tour at Greensboro, North Carolina; LPGA at British Open, Royal Porthcawl, Wales (end August 3)

SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)

TENNIS: ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)

