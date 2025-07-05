AFP Sports Diary for July 5 to August 1:
Saturday, July 5
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)
CYCLING: Tour de France begins (ends July 27)
CRICKET: England v India 2nd Test at Edgbaston (ends July 6); West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at St George's (ends July 7); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 2nd ODI at Colombo
FOOTBALL: Club World Cup in United States -- quarter-finals (ends July 13); Women's European Championships -- Group D: Wales v Netherlands at Lucerne, France v England at Zurich
RUGBY UNION: NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions at Sydney; Argentina v England 1st Test at Buenos Aires; New Zealand v France 1st Test at Dunedin; Japan v Wales 1st Test at Kitakyushu; Georgia v Ireland at Tbilisi; South Africa v Italy 1st Test at Pretoria
RACING: Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park, England
GOLF: European Tour at Munich; PGA Tour at John Deere Classic, Illinois (end July 6)
ATHLETICS: Diamond League meeting at Eugene, Oregon
Sunday, July 6
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia starts in Bergamo (ends July 13)
CRICKET: England v India 2nd Test at Edgbaston (ends); West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at St George's (ends July 7); Zimbabwe v South Africa 2nd Test at Bulawayo (ends July 10)
RUGBY UNION: Australia v Fiji at Newcastle, NSW
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Group A: Norway v Finland at Sion, Switzerland v Iceland at Bern; CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Houston, USA (ends)
FORMULA ONE: British Grand Prix at Silverstone
GOLF: European Tour at Munich; PGA Tour at John Deere Classic, Illinois (end)
Monday, July 7
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia (ends July 13)
CRICKET: West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at St George's (ends July 7); Zimbabwe v South Africa 2nd Test at Bulawayo (ends July 10)
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Group B: Spain v Belgium at Thun, Portugal v Italy at Geneva
Tuesday, July 8
FOOTBALL: Club World Cup semi-final at New York; Women's European Championships -- Group C: Germany v Denmark at Basel, Poland v Sweden at Lucerne; Champions League 1st qualifying round first leg matches
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia (ends July 13)
CRICKET: Zimbabwe v South Africa 2nd Test at Bulawayo (ends July 10); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 3rd ODI at Pallekele
Wednesday, July 9
FOOTBALL: Club World Cup semi-final at New York; Women's European Championships -- Group D: England v Netherlands at Zurich, France v Wales at St Gallen; Champions League 1st qualifying round first leg matches
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia (ends July 13);
CRICKET: Zimbabwe v South Africa 2nd Test at Bulawayo (ends July 10)
RUGBY UNION: ACT Brumbies v British and Irish Lions at Canberra
Thursday, July 10
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia (ends July 13)
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Group A: Finland v Switzerland at Geneva, Norway v Iceland at Thun; Europa League and Conference League first qualifying round first leg matches
GOLF: European Tour Scottish Open at North Berwick; PGA Tour at Louisville, Kentucky; LPGA at Evian Championship (end July 13)
CRICKET: Zimbabwe v South Africa 2nd Test at Bulawayo (ends); England v India 3rd Test at Lord's (ends July 14); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 1st T20 at Pallekele
Friday, July 11
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon (ends July 13)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27); Women's Giro d'Italia (ends July 13)
ATHLETICS: Diamond League meeting at Monaco
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Group B: Italy v Spain at Bern, Portugal v Belgium at Sion
GOLF: European Tour Scottish Open at North Berwick; PGA Tour at Louisville, Kentucky; LPGA at Evian Championship; LIV Golf Andalucia at Sotogrande (end July 13)
CRICKET: England v India 3rd Test at Lord's (ends July 14)
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships begin in Singapore (end August 3)
Saturday, July 12
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon -- women's singles final(ends July 13)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
GOLF: European Tour Scottish Open at North Berwick; PGA Tour at Louisville, Kentucky; LPGA at Evian Championship; LIV Golf Andalucia at Sotogrande (end July 13)
CRICKET: England v India 3rd Test at Lord's (ends July 14); West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at Kingston (ends July 16)
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Group C: Sweden v Germany at Zurich, Poland v Denmark at Lucerne
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
MOTORCYCLING: German MotoGP sprint race at Sachsenring
RUGBY UNION: Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV v British and Irish Lions at Adelaide; New Zealand v France 2nd Test at Wellington; Fiji v Scotland at Suva; Argentina v England 2nd Test at San Juan; Japan v Wales 2nd Test at Kobe; Portugal v Ireland at Lisbon; South Africa v Italy 2nd Test at Port Elizabeth
Sunday, July 13
TENNIS: ATP and WTA at Wimbledon -- men's singles final (ends)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
FOOTBALL: Club World Cup final at New York; Women's European Championships -- Group D: Netherlands v France at Basel, England v Wales at St Gallen
GOLF: European Tour Scottish Open at North Berwick; PGA Tour at Louisville, Kentucky; LPGA at Evian Championship; LIV Golf Andalucia at Sotogrande (end)
CRICKET: England v India 3rd Test at Lord's (ends July 14); West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at Kingston (ends July 16); Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 2nd T20 at Dambulla
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
MOTORCYCLING: German MotoGP at Sachsenring
Monday, July 14
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
CRICKET: England v India 3rd Test at Lord's (ends); West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at Kingston (ends July 16); T20 Tri Series -- Zimbabwe v South Africa at Harare
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)
Tuesday, July 15
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
CRICKET: West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at Kingston (ends July 16)
FOOTBALL: Champions League 1st qualifying round second leg matches
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)
Wednesday, July 16
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
CRICKET: West Indies v Australia 2nd Test at Kingston (ends); T20 Tri Series -- New Zealand v South Africa at Harare; Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 3rd T20 at Colombo
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Quarter-finals: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B at Geneva; Champions League 1st qualifying round second leg matches
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)
Thursday, July 17
GOLF: European Tour and PGA at The Open, Portrush, Northern Ireland, PGA at Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California (end July 20)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Quarter-finals: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D at Zurich; Europa League and Conference League first qualifying round second leg matches
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)
RALLYING: Eighth leg of the World Rally Championship -- Rally Estonia (ends July 20)
Friday, July 18
GOLF: European Tour and PGA at The Open, Portrush, Northern Ireland, PGA at Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California (end July 20)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
CRICKET: T20 Tri Series -- Zimbabwe v New Zealand at Harare
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Quarter-finals: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A at Bern
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
RUGBY UNION: Samoa v Scotland at Auckland
TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)
RALLYING: Eighth leg of the World Rally Championship -- Rally Estonia (ends July 20)
Saturday, July 19
ATHLETICS: London Diamond League meeting
BOXING: Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship bout -- Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois at Wembley, London
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Quarter-finals: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C (ends July 27)
GOLF: European Tour and PGA at The Open, Portrush, Northern Ireland, PGA at Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California (end July 20)
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
RACING: Irish Oaks at The Curragh
RUGBY UNION: Australia v British and Irish Lions 1st Test at Brisbane; New Zealand v France 3rd Test at Hamilton; United States v England at Washington DC; South Africa v Georgia at Mbombela; Argentina v Uruguay in Salta
TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden; WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end July 20)
RALLYING: Eighth leg of the World Rally Championship -- Rally Estonia (ends July 20)
Sunday, July 20
GOLF: European Tour and PGA at The Open, Portrush, Northern Ireland, PGA at Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California (end)
CRICKET: T-20 Tri-Series -- Zimbabwe v South Africa at Harare; West Indies v Australia 1st T20 at Kingston; Bangladesh v Pakistan 1st T20 at Mirpur
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
MOTORCYCLING: Czechia MotoGP at Brno
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Los Cabos, Mexico, Swiss Open at Gstaad, at Bastad, Sweden (end), at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26); WTA at Iasi Open at Iasi, Romania, Hamburg Open (end)
RALLYING: Eighth leg of the World Rally Championship -- Rally Estonia (ends)
Monday, July 21
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends July 26)
Tuesday, July 22
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
CRICKET: T20 Tri-Series -- New Zealand v South Africa at Harare; West Indies v Australia 2nd T20 at Kingston; Bangladesh v Pakistan 2nd T20 at Mirpur
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Semi-final at Geneva (ends July 27); Champions League 2nd qualifying round first leg matches
RUGBY UNION: First Nations and Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions at Melbourne
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends July 26)
Wednesday, July 23
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
CRICKET: England v India 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester (ends July 27)
FOOTBALL: Women's European Championships -- Semi-final at Geneva (ends July 27); Champions League 2nd qualifying round first leg matches
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends July 26)
Thursday, July 24
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
CRICKET: England v India 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester (ends July 27); T20 Tri Series -- Zimbabwe v New Zealand at Harare; Bangladesh v Pakistan 3rd T20 at Mirpur
FOOTBALL: Europa League and Conference League 2nd Qualifying round first leg matches
GOLF: PGA Tour at Blaine, Minnesota; LPGA at Scottish Open at Gailes, Ayrshire (ends July 27)
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends July 26)
Friday, July 25
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
CRICKET: England v India 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester (ends July 27); West Indies v Australia 3rd T20 at Basseterre
GOLF: PGA Tour at Blaine, Minnesota; LPGA at Scottish Open at Gailes, Ayrshire; LIV Golf at Rocester, Great Britain (end July 27)
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end July 26), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends July 26)
Saturday, July 26
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends July 27)
CRICKET: England v India 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester (ends July 27); Tri-Series T20 final at Harare; West Indies v Australia 4th T20 at Basseterre
FORMULA ONE: Belgian Grand Prix sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps
GOLF: PGA Tour at Blaine, Minnesota; LPGA at Scottish Open at Gailes, Ayrshire; LIV Golf at Rocester, Great Britain (end July 27)
HORSE RACING: King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot
RUGBY UNION: Australia v British and Irish Lions 2nd Test at Melbourne
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Kitzbuehel, Croatia Open at Umag (end), ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends July 27); WTA at Prague Open (ends)
Sunday, July 27
CYCLING: Tour de France (ends)
CRICKET: England v India 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester (ends)
FOOTBALL: Women's Euro Championship final at Basel, Switzerland
FORMULA ONE: Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps
GOLF: PGA Tour at Blaine, Minnesota; LPGA at Scottish Open at Gailes, Ayrshire; LIV Golf at Rocester, Great Britain (end)
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP & WTA at DC Open at Washington (ends); ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)
Monday, July 28
CRICKET: West Indies v Australia 5th T20 at Basseterre
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)
Tuesday, July 29
FOOTBALL: Champions League 2nd qualifying round second leg matches
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)
Wednesday, July 30
FOOTBALL: Champions League 2nd qualifying round second leg matches
CRICKET: Zimbabwe v New Zealand 1st Test at Bulawayo (ends August 3)
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)
Thursday, July 31
CRICKET: England v India 5th Test at The Oval (ends August 4); Zimbabwe v New Zealand 1st Test at Bulawayo (ends August 3); West Indies v Pakistan 1st T20 at Lauderhill
FOOTBALL: Europa League and Conference League 2nd Qualifying round second leg matches
GOLF: PGA Tour at Greensboro, North Carolina; LPGA at British Open, Royal Porthcawl, Wales (end August 3)
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)
Friday, August 1
CRICKET: England v India 5th Test at The Oval (ends August 4); Zimbabwe v New Zealand 1st Test at Bulawayo (ends August 3)
GOLF: PGA Tour at Greensboro, North Carolina; LPGA at British Open, Royal Porthcawl, Wales (end August 3)
SWIMMING: World Aquatics Championships in Singapore (end August 3)
TENNIS: ATP at Canadian Masters, Toronto; WTA at Canadian Open, Montreal (end August 7)
