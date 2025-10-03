After recreating ramp shot scenes from MCG last year against India A, Australias Konstas hopes for Ashes call-up

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Australia's young Test opener Sam Konstas, who was a part of the recent two unofficial Tests against India A, revealed the opposition's reaction when he tried to reverse ramp in the first over, recreating scenes from last year's Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Konstas, who has "learned a lot" in the previous two to three weeks, is ready if he gets a call-up for the Ashes against England, scheduled to begin on November 21 in Perth.

During his recent trip to the sub-continent, Konstas notched 109, 27*, 49 and 3 against a quality India A pace attack. Konstas, who turned 20 on Thursday, revealed that during one of his outings, he attempted to ramp the ball on eighth stump, and the Indian players didn't pay much heed to it.

"It is true. I tried to reverse ramp first over to a ball on eighth stump. It wasn't the right thing to do at that time. It happens sometimes. The other innings I was really good. I had a lot of clarity and just reacting to the ball. I think they were probably just used to when I played [them] at the MCG and the SCG. They were a very good attack. It wasn't the right shot to play at that time," Konstas said as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

The young swashbuckler believes Konstas feels his technique is in a much better place since his harrowing series of the West Indies. During his first trip to the Caribbean, Konstas mustered up just 33 runs in four innings at a shmabolic average of 8.25, with a best score of 25.

He has put in the hard yards with his batting coach, Tahmid Islam, since the West Indies quicks toyed with him. To improve his temperament, he has even worked with a breathing coach to ensure he remains calm and focused as a bowler gets ready to deliver the ball. After the much-needed clarity, the young opener is looking to put his best foot forward and hope for an Ashes call-up.

"I've grown a lot from those two or three weeks. It's obviously a good reward to have, especially with all my hard training. The Caribbean was probably the best thing that happened to me. I learnt a lot about myself. I have a lot of clarity now. [Making runs] does matter for me. Any time you spend at the crease, it's valuable and builds a bit of confidence. I'm just trying to win games for NSW and just put good performances in for the Ashes, hopefully," Konstas said.

"I've been very grateful to Greg Mail and Greg Shipperd to have their support. Cricket NSW is my second home, and I'm always there. For them to have full faith in me is nice at a young age. To represent NSW is a huge honour. I think we have immense depth, and hopefully, we dominate this year and win the comp. I know I'm ready for that Aussie [call-up] when the Ashes do come. I'm just trying to score runs and put my best foot forward," he added. (ANI)