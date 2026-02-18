After T20 WC snub, Bangladesh's new sports minister vows to mend sporting ties with India; ‘To maintain good relation’

Former Bangladesh national team footballer and country's new state minister of youth and sports Aminul Haque has promised to mend strained sporting ties with India and other neighbouring countries, immediately after taking oath on Tuesday. Aminul was sworn in after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) came to power following elections on February 12.

The two countries have had smooth sporting ties but things changed ever since former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster from the country last year in August. While India postponed their tour of Bangladesh last year, matters went out of hands when Mustafizur Rahman was unceremoniously removed from Indian Premier League (IPL) following a BCCI directive, after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹9.2 crores.

While the BCCI didn't provide any concrete reason for Mustafizur's removal, it is understood the move took place on political grounds. As a result, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send its team to India to play the T20 World Cup 2026 and requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their matches to Sri Lanka. After several meetings between BCB and the ICC, the apex body rejected Bangladesh's plea.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in Group C. Speaking on the sporting relations with India, Aminul outlined his plans to mend the ties. “Immediately after taking office, I met with the Deputy High Commissioner of India (Pawankumar Tulshidas Badhe) and discussed resolving the issue through friendly talks," Aminul told reporters.

"We want to maintain good relations with neighboring countries and address problems in the sports arena through diplomatic dialogue. In cricket, necessary measures will be taken in accordance with ICC rules through discussion,” added Aminul, who represented Bangladesh from 1998 to 2010 and is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers the country has produced.

India's tour of Bangladesh postponed to September 2026 Due to the strained political relations, BCCI and BCB mutually agreed to postpone the white-ball series to September 2026, which was scheduled for August last year. “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams," BCCI had said in July, 2025.